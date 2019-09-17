Avcorp announces labour action at Delta, British Columbia manufacturing facility

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company" or "Avcorp") today announces that it has initiated a lockout of unionized employees at its Delta, British Columbia facility following a lockout notice being provided on September 16, 2019.

The collective agreement between the Company and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (Lodge 250) (the "Union") expired on March 31, 2019 and the Company has been bargaining in good faith since that time. The prolonged negotiations, the Union's strike mandate and labour disruptions precipitated the Company's actions. The lockout affects approximately 270 workers in Delta, British Columbia.

The Company's operations will be substantially reduced during the lockout and is operating on a reduced basis at the present time. The Company continues to bargain in good faith.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light-weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

"Amandeep Kaler"

AMANDEEP KALER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AVCORP GROUP



Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.

