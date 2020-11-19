Avea Solutions Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avea Solutions continues to expand its senior leadership team with the promotion of Brian Takeo Smith to the new position of Chief Operating Officer. This is the latest promotion for Avea as the revenue cycle management software provider grows its team heading into 2021.

"It is truly amazing what you can accomplish with the right team," said Ben Dittman, CEO of Avea Solutions. "With the elevation of Brian to Chief Operating Officer, Avea is well positioned to expand our operations into serving the behavioral health community in new ways for 2021 and beyond."

Brian Takeo Smith brings over a decade of experience to this new position. Since joining the Avea team in 2019, Brian has quickly made an impact as the behavioral health billing software provider has expanded rapidly. Previous to joining the Avea team, Brian worked as Regional Operations Director for DaVita Kidney Care after serving over 8 years in the US Navy.

Recognizing that most billing software available to treatment centers is intended for traditional medical providers and does not meet the billing requirements for Behavioral Health, Avea Solutions originally developed the software for running their own multi-facility billing and collections team to improve processes and efficiency to ensure maximum revenue. Built with the intelligence of critical behavioral health processes, workflows and payer knowledge into the software, Avea Solutions now help over 600 treatment centers bill and collect hundreds of millions in revenue annually.

About Avea Solutions

Avea Solutions provides behavioral health treatment centers with revenue cycle management software that helps their teams capture more revenue with less work. Designed specifically for the needs of addiction treatment, substance abuse and eating disorder treatment centers, the team at Avea Solutions understand how billing works for addiction treatment because that's where they started.

Avea Solutions is proud to do their part in supporting treatment facilities for the lifesaving work they do. Their mission is to help behavioral health treatment centers get paid fully and quickly for the services they provide by bringing them full visibility into their financial operations, giving their teams the tools they need to correctly bill and collect efficiently, and a sense of control over their business so they can spend more time with their patients – and less managing their claims and chasing payments.

