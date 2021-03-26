Avea Solutions Poised For Growth With New Funding Round

PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last year, the company has made significant strides despite the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the team, growing sales, and driving product improvements. With this fundraise, the company will look to continue investing in its market-leading revenue cycle management product to better serve its growing customer base in the addiction treatment and other behavioral health markets.

In conjunction with this capital raise, Ben Dittman, founder and CEO, will transition into Chairman of the Board role while the company begins its search for a CEO to lead the company into its next chapter of serving behavioral health treatment providers.

"Since founding Avea 8 years ago, I have dedicated all my energy and leveraged my industry expertise and experience to building a successful start-up in the addiction treatment market. As we've grown and the industry has changed, so has our vision and our appetite to realize our mission. With that comes the need to bring in additional capital, leadership and SaaS experience to help us get there. I look forward to stepping into this new role and working more closely with the board to help Avea through its next phase. Our customers, partners and friends in the industry can expect to see me active and committed to helping shift the power dynamic into the hands of treatment providers and empowering them to change a broken system with a singular goal in mind: help and heal more people."

To learn more about how the team at Avea are creating innovative solutions to behavioral health billing and revenue cycle challenges, visit aveasolutions.com.

About Avea Solutions

Avea Solutions provides behavioral health treatment centers with revenue cycle management software that helps their teams capture more revenue with less work. Designed specifically for the needs of addiction treatment, substance abuse and eating disorder treatment centers, the team at Avea Solutions understand how billing works for addiction treatment because that's where they started.



