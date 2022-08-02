Avectas Announces New Chief Technology Officer

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avectas, a cell engineering technology business, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Justin McCue, as its new Chief Technology Officer. Dr McCue will be based in Boston and will lead the overall technological and scientific strategy for Avectas as it commercialises its SOLUPORE® platform with therapeutic developers.

Demand for novel cell transfection technologies to enable next-generation cell therapies is growing. The SOLUPORE® technology offers a new transfection option for therapeutic developers which is differentiated by the quality of the modified cells, which retain high viability and functionality and proliferate rapidly.

"I am thrilled to join the Avectas team as Chief Technology Officer," said Justin. "Avectas is uniquely positioned with its innovative SOLUPORE® technology to transform how therapeutic developers engineer and manufacture their next-generation gene-modified cell therapy products. I look forward to further driving innovation for the company while continuing its focus on deploying and commercialising the SOLUPORE® technology."

"I am delighted to welcome Justin to the team," said Michael Maguire, PhD, CEO of Avectas. "Justin's deep experience in the cell and gene therapy industry will strengthen our team as we introduce our SOLUPORE® platform. I am excited about the technical and scientific possibilities that a scientific leader of Justin's calibre will bring."

Most recently, Dr McCue was Vice President of Technical Operations at Repertoire Immune Medicines where he led CMC development and clinical manufacturing of their multi-targeted antigen-specific T-cell platform. Before this, Dr. McCue spent more than 15 years in the cell therapy and biopharma industry, including roles at Juno/Celgene and Biogen. Dr. McCue has been involved in developing and commercialising biologics and cell therapy modalities in technical development, manufacturing, supply chain, quality and programme management.

Dr McCue holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California in Berkeley and a PhD from M.I.T. in Chemical Engineering.

About Avectas:

Avectas is a cell engineering technology business developing a unique delivery platform to enable the ex vivo manufacture of gene-modified cell therapy products, which will retain high in vivo functionality. Our vision is to position the non-viral SOLUPORE® cell engineering technology to be integrated into manufacturing processes for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies and commercialised through development and license agreements. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.avectas.com

