Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Palm Beach

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the positive response to its recent debut of new service from Southern Connecticut, Avelo Airlines today announced it will introduce flights between Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) – and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). PBI is the 5th Florida destination Avelo will serve from HVN.

One-way everyday low fares starting at $59* can be booked at AveloAir.com. The service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft begins December 16.

"Getting from Connecticut to one of the world's most coveted oceanfront destinations is now more convenient and affordable than ever," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "The addition of Palm Beach to Avelo's portfolio of five sun-soaked Florida destinations demonstrates our commitment to providing Connecticut with the choice, convenience and value it wants. The Sunshine State has never looked better."

The island of Palm Beach is home to legendary beaches, shopping and entertainment. Palm Beach's iconic restaurants, glitzy nightlife and unapologetically luxurious resorts attract sunseekers from across the globe. Lined with stately palm trees, this South Florida paradise is a vacationer's nirvana. With miles of world-famous white sand beaches and turquoise water, there is a spot on this majestic Atlantic coastline for every mood and interest.

"We're very excited to add yet another nonstop destination to Tweed-New Haven and to build upon our existing partnership with Avelo Airlines," said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of Tweed-New Haven Airport. "Avelo and our long-time operator Avports are already hiring local residents for new jobs at the airport in support of this increased activity. Together, we're turning Tweed-New Haven into a more vibrant and sustainable airport, one that is already growing over one hundred new jobs and will serve as an economic driver for our region for years to come."

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo will operate from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving HVN. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Flight 345 departs HVN at 7:00 a.m. arriving PBI at 10:10 a.m. Flight 346 departs PBI at 10:50 a.m. arriving HVN at 1:40 p.m. Avelo will operate the flight daily between December 16, 2021 and January 4, 2022. Beginning January 5, Avelo will operate the flight five days per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).

Everyday Holiday Convenience to Fort Myers and Tampa

Avelo is also increasing the frequency of its previously announced routes to Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) for the peak holiday season.

Avelo will increase its flying between HVN and RSW from three days per week to daily starting December 16, 2021 through January 4, 2022. The airline will also increase its flying between HVN and TPA from four days per week to daily starting December 16, 2021 through January 4, 2022. Avelo's scheduled service between HVN and TPA begins November 8. Service between HVN and RSW begins November 11.

The New Haven Way to Florida

Avelo will initiate service from HVN to Florida on November 3. In addition to Fort Myers, Palm Beach and Tampa, Avelo will serve Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut residents, HVN offers the refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience Connecticut residents are seeking. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo has committed to invest $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN which will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports. Avelo and HVN expect to hire more than 100 aviation professionals by the end of the year who will be based at the airport.

Avelo will be the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.

A Different and Better Travel Experience

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) on April 28, 2021. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves many popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

*The one-way $59 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by September 29, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage .

