Avenda Health Receives FDA Clearance for their Focal Laser Ablation System

Avenda Health Receives FDA Clearance for their Office-Based Focal Laser Ablation System. Tweet this

"We purposely designed our therapy system to be simple and intuitive to use in a physician's office. Given the current strain on the healthcare system due to COVID-19, we believe it is vital for more therapies to move from the hospital setting to an office-based procedure," states Dr. Brittany Berry-Pusey, co-founder and COO of Avenda Health.

"This device is backed by over a decade of research. With our first FDA clearance, we are now able to offer this revolutionary technology to patients and will quickly be following up with additional technologies from our pipeline including an investigational version that is being used in clinical trials for the treatment of intermediate-risk prostate cancer," said Dr. Shyam Natarajan, co-founder and CEO of Avenda Health.

About Avenda Health

Avenda Health is a software and medical device company focused on improving patient outcomes through artificial intelligence (AI). They have developed a focal laser ablation system and continue to develop investigational AI cancer margin prediction software. Their mission is to democratize high quality prostate cancer care through office-based therapies that preserve quality of life.

For more information visit avendahealth.com and follow on Twitter at @AvendaHealth.

SOURCE Avenda Health

Related Links

https://www.avendahealth.com

