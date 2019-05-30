"Avengers: Endgame" Smashes 4DX Box Office Records With $37 Million Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today that Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" broke records becoming the highest grossing film in the shortest time of the company's history. The innovative multi-sensory format 4DX amassed $37 million box office worldwide in three weeks, marking a new milestone in the history of the company.

In less than three weeks, "Avengers: Endgame" has already surpassed the total box office gross of the previous top 4DX record-holder. Marking a new milestone for the innovative format, "Avengers: Endgame" moves on to its fourth week run in 4DX theatres around the globe. Amongst the territories, the highest contributing countries include China at 15%, France at 13%, Korea at 12%, Japan at 8% and Mexico at 7% from the total box office.

"We are ecstatic in reaching this incredible milestone with 'Avengers: Endgame' in 4DX, which drew in $37 million at the box office," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We thank Marvel Studios for their collaboration and trust in being able to share these great cinematic stories with audiences and provide new movie-going experiences in our next-generation cinematic formats. We look forward to more collaborations and for more record-breaking history to be made in the future."

CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema format in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

About Avengers: Endgame

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, "Avengers: Endgame."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 650 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 75,000 4DX seats operate in 644 auditoriums, spanning 64 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com .

