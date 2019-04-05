Avengers: Endgame Stars and Disney Team of Heroes Unite to Support $5 Million Donation to Benefit Children's Hospitals

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson were on hand at Disney California Adventure Park to celebrate the donation of more than $5 million to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses, including $1 million in cash from Disney to Starlight Children's Foundation. The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Funko and Amazon together donated over $4 million in Avengers: Endgame toys and products which will be sent to hundreds of children's hospitals throughout the country, as well as Give Kids the World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida.

"The superheroes in Avengers personify traits like courage, perseverance, bravery and hope – the same traits countless kids and their families in children's hospitals exhibit every day," said Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, who joined the kickoff celebration. "We are grateful to have the Avengers cast take time out of their day to be a part of this effort to lift spirits and bring comfort to children during a difficult time."

The Avengers stars joined kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Anaheim and Garden Grove to play at a larger-than-life LEGO® build at The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney and were treated to a visit by Amazon's Treasure Truck stocked with Avengers: Endgame toys., including Hasbro action figures, Iron Man MK50 robots by UBTECH and Funko POP! vinyl figures.

"Nobody understands magical experiences better than Disney, and we've been proud to partner with them in bringing those experiences to kids in children's hospitals for more than 20 years," says Adam Garone, CEO, Starlight Children's Foundation. "From delivering hospital care packages, to storytelling through Starlight Xperience virtual reality, to our recent Disney-themed Starlight Gowns, millions of seriously ill children have benefited from our amazing relationship together. And with this donation, even more kids will get to experience the magic of Disney."

About Avengers: Endgame

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, "Avengers: Endgame."

Kevin Feige produces "Avengers: Endgame," and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. "Avengers: Endgame" is in U.S. theaters on April 26, 2019.

