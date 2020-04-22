Aventis Systems Announces Work from Home Bundle

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventis Systems, Inc., a leading provider of information technology hardware, software and services, today announced a work from home bundle in response to the vast number of businesses looking for a quick and affordable solution for employees transitioning to remote offices. The Cortavo Remote Office in a Box was developed over the last several weeks to help get employees set up instantly and ensure that businesses are minimally disrupted while employees are displaced. The box includes essential hardware and software with cloud-based collaboration tools, along with remote monitoring for security.

"We quickly identified a real need for remote offices that can be set up quickly, easily and affordably," said Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems. "As a company, we were faced with these same circumstances but were able to fast track our employees due to the nature of our business. From there, an idea was born. We've developed the Cortavo Remote Office in a Box which contains all the needed hardware, software and services to help other companies smoothly transition to a distributed workforce."

The Cortavo Remote Office in a Box includes everything required to make a virtual office functional and productive:

Hewlett-Packard laptop, dual monitors, docking station, wireless keyboard and mouse

24x7 support including a remote agent

Microsoft 365 Business

3 Cloud instances

Spam filter & anti-virus protection

Remote monitoring

Shipped directly to employees' homes

The box can be purchased at the Aventis Systems' website with the simple click of a button. It is then delivered directly to the employee's home with easy-to-follow set-up instructions.

Aventis Systems is offering a six-month option starting at $150 per end user, or a one-year option starting at $125 per end user. In addition to the brand-new equipment and software that employees receive, the company will also provide the IT services and support required to make sure the tools are fully virtualized and secure.

"Years ago, we prepared for such an unprecedented event like we are experiencing now by partnering with technology providers, like Aventis Systems, that understand the importance of working virtually, and it's paying off. Our staff can now work from home, or wherever they are, with all the conveniences of being at our office," said Bryan Shockley, President of Focus of Georgia, who already had Cortavo by Aventis Systems in place prior to COVID-19.

For more information, or to purchase a work from home bundle, please visit https://www.aventissystems.com/Remote-Work-Bundles-Aventis-Systems-s/610019.htm .

About Aventis Systems

Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. The comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system and application software, and an array of in-depth managed services including infrastructure consultation, cloud hosting and migration, virtualization deployment, data and disaster recovery, security consultation, hardware relocation, and equipment buyback. Aventis Systems goes above and beyond other value-added resellers because they "Get IT Done." Call 1-855-AVENTIS (283-6847), visit http://www.aventissystems.com/ or connect with Aventis Systems on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

