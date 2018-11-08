Aventis Systems, Inc. Offers Microsoft Office 365 Services

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventis Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of information technology hardware, software and services, is proud to announce they offer fully-managed services for Microsoft Office 365 migrations. Aventis Systems has successfully completed hundreds of migrations for customers all over the world, providing a seamless implementation process to unleash the benefits of the cloud such as increased performance, security and collaboration. Aventis Systems Office 365 services include consulting, migration, integration and support & training.



"We learn about our customers' challenges and business needs first, then we design, deploy and support their specific Office 365 requirements," said David Kaszowicz, Vice President of Managed Services for Aventis Systems. "Our depth of knowledge and understanding of Office 365 allows us to advise and design the optimal solution for each customer."



Reasons to partner with Aventis Systems for Microsoft Office 365 migrations:

Collaborate with experts : As a Microsoft Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Partner, Aventis Systems has the expertise and experience to meet organizations' unique challenges.

: As a Microsoft Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Partner, Aventis Systems has the expertise and experience to meet organizations' unique challenges. Reduce burden and increase performance : Free up IT resources and reduce the burden of implementing Office 365. When organizations partner with Aventis Systems, internal IT resources can focus on their daily responsibilities, while Aventis Systems manages the implementation and support of moving to the cloud. Additionally, Aventis Systems provides U.S.-based support in conjunction with Microsoft's basic support.

: Free up IT resources and reduce the burden of implementing Office 365. When organizations partner with Aventis Systems, internal IT resources can focus on their daily responsibilities, while Aventis Systems manages the implementation and support of moving to the cloud. Additionally, Aventis Systems provides U.S.-based support in conjunction with Microsoft's basic support. Easy to budget : Aventis Systems' Managed Office 365 licenses are monthly subscriptions, bundled with managed services and can be easily added to any company's operational expenditure (OPEX) budget.

: Aventis Systems' Managed Office 365 licenses are monthly subscriptions, bundled with managed services and can be easily added to any company's operational expenditure (OPEX) budget. No downtime or loss of data: Aventis Systems guarantees a seamless migration with no loss of emails or downtime.

A seamless migration makes certain that customers always have the latest version of Microsoft Office 365, data is always secure and complies with legal or regulatory standards and improves collaboration while eliminating the headaches and costs of aging email servers. "The benefits of Office 365 to an organization are endless, especially when you engage with a partner for customization, implementation and optimization," Kaszowicz added. Companies need to understand how these features translate to better productivity, more predictability and cost savings."



For more information about implementing Microsoft Office 365, call 1-855-AVENTIS (283-6847), visit www.AventisSystems.com or connect with Aventis Systems on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.





About Aventis Systems

Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. The comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system, and application software, and an array of in-depth managed services including infrastructure consultation, cloud hosting and migration, virtualization deployment, data and disaster recovery, security consultation, hardware relocation, and equipment buyback. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aventis Systems fulfills technology requirements of IT professionals within various industries across the globe. From partnering with consultants and managed service providers to being the provider-of-choice for end-users from small to medium-sized businesses, educational, non-profit and government organizations, Aventis Systems goes above and beyond other value-added resellers because they "Get IT Done."

