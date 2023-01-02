Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

"With Charleston consistently experiencing year-over-year employment growth while seeing its economy and tourism industry reach unparalleled heights, Aventon decided to launch our first project in South Carolina here. South Carolina is a key part of our regional growth plan," said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director. "Aventon Bees Ferry will provide luxury living amongst all that the city has to offer."

The property's buildings were designed by Watts Leaf Architects, with interior design curated by Studio 5 Interiors, Inc. Landscaping and hardscaping for Aventon Bees Ferry was designed by local South Carolina firm, Thomas & Hutton. The community is located near the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing over 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

