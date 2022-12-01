Aventon Companies Continues Expansion into Georgia with Second Luxury Apartment Community in Savannah

Aventon Victory will be a 280-Unit, Four-Story Development Situated Along Victory Drive in Midtown

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.

Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia.

Spanning over 11 acres, Aventon Victory will offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes outfitted with Aventon's signature modern finishes and surrounded by first-class amenities. Inside, future tenants can look forward to a hospitality-inspired clubroom with an entertainment bar, billiards and shuffleboard, fireplace, remote working lounge, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Outside, the resort-style pool with outdoor lounge and festival lawn will be centered by a champion live oak tree for which Savannah is famous for. The pet-friendly community will also feature a pet spa and on-site dog park. Aventon Victory is within walking distance to high-quality retailers such as Whole Foods, and is just minutes from the expansive Daffin Park, home of the Savannah Bananas.

"Aventon Victory marks our third project in the state of Georgia and second in the Savannah market which continues to rapidly expand in terms of population and job growth, major contributors to its flourishing economy," said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director. "With Aventon Victory, we are thrilled to offer residents the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in this exciting and historic city at a reasonable price point."

Aventon Victory's buildings were designed by Watts Leaf Architects, with interior design curated by Alpharetta-based Studio 5 Interiors, Inc. Landscaping and hardscaping have been designed by Thomas & Hutton. The community is located at 2840 Wicklow Street, Savannah, GA 31404 and is expected to begin leasing in early 2024. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing over 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Aventon Companies