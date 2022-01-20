AVENUE OF THE ARTS INC. ADDS FIVE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

"We're honored these five outstanding individuals, exemplary in their own fields as well as proven community leaders, have volunteered their time to join AAI in its mission," Semingson says. "As we look ahead to our 30 th anniversary in 2023, AAI is poised to lead a renaissance on South Broad Street as the City begins to recover from the pandemic. These leaders, along with our entire board, the Friends of the Avenue and our many stakeholders are dedicated to preserving the Avenue of the Arts as one of America's great streets in one of America's great cities."

New AAI Executive Director Laura Burkhardt, who joined the organization in May, 2021, adds "the Avenue is the centerpiece of our beautiful City. I'm excited to have additional expertise on our board to ensure that South Broad Street gets the resources it deserves and that AAI has every ability to promote this important corridor."

The Avenue of the Arts draws 2.8 million visitors a year, generating more than $1 billion in economic impact. AAI and its associated organization, Friends of the Avenue of the Arts, work to promote investment, beautification and marketing of the Avenue of the Arts to make the Avenue a great place to live, work, shop and play.

SOURCE Avenue of the Arts, Inc.