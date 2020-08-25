Avenue Of The Arts Inc. To Present Annual Visionary Awards To Developer Brook Lenfest and Film Office Exec Sharon Pinkenson At Virtual Gala Thursday, September 24th

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue of the Arts, Inc., the organization that champions investment in Philadelphia's theater and cultural arts district on South Broad Street, will present the organization's 2020 Visionary Awards to Developer Brook Lenfest and Greater Philadelphia Film Office Executive Director Sharon Pinkenson during its annual Gala. CBS 3 Anchor Ukee Washington will emcee the virtual event to be held online Thursday, September 24th.

The organization's inaugural Visionary Awards were presented to the Honorable Ed Rendell and Developer Carl Dranoff last year.

Lenfest serves as Chairman of NetCarrier, Inc., a leading integrated communications service provider. He is also an accomplished real estate developer and real estate/venture capital investor. His latest project is the W and Element hotel, the much-anticipated addition to the Avenue of the Arts district. Lenfest and his wife Anna are also dedicated to giving back to the Philadelphia community through The Brook J. Lenfest Foundation which he founded in 2000.

Pinkenson has served as Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office for more than 25 years. In 1992 she successfully spun off the City's municipal film office as a multi-county driving force for economic development, a nonprofit that has generated more than $6 Billion for the region and showcased Philadelphia in a long list of blockbuster films such as The Sixth Sense, Silver Linings Playbook and Creed, along with numerous television projects.

"These two honorees have had an immeasurable impact on our arts community and our arts district," says Dianne Semingson, Chair of the Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Board. "Their entrepreneurial spirit has helped make Philadelphia a world class city and the Avenue of the Arts the creative force that it is in city life. During these difficult times when the country, indeed the world, has hit 'pause,' it's uplifting to know that these visionaries are still preparing the City and the Avenue for its next act and a strong recovery."

"Avenue of the Arts Inc. is excited to welcome the W and Element hotel to the ever-changing skyline of South Broad Street and honor these two amazing individuals with the Visionary Award," adds AAI President, Paul Beideman. "It is one of five new and exciting projects coming to the Avenue in the next two years."

For tickets to the Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Visionary Awards go to:

https://ave-vision-20.eventbrite.com.

AAI and its associated organization, Friends of the Avenue of the Arts, work to promote investment, beautification and marketing of the Avenue of the Arts to make the Avenue a great place to live, work, shop and play.

SOURCE Avenue of the Arts, Inc.