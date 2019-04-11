Avenue5 Residential Announces the Promotion of Natasha Amira to Senior Vice President of Western Washington Multifamily Operations

"Natasha, who joined our operations leadership team as a regional manager in 2015, has a demonstrated track record of generating effective operational, leasing, and revenue strategies for Avenue5 clients who own multifamily assets in submarkets throughout Seattle," stated Lisa Ellis, division president at Avenue5. "Her commitment to educating, empowering, and inspiring her teams has been instrumental in driving results for our clients in the region, and has contributed to our company's continued rapid expansion in Western Washington."

Amira, who began her real estate career in 2005, has overseen multifamily lease-ups, acquisitions, renovations, and repositions for diverse assets throughout the greater Seattle area. She has extensive experience in maximizing operational performance and generating substantial returns for clients. Amira holds a certified apartment portfolio supervisor designation, and is a member of the board at the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association.

"Natasha's industry expertise, deep strategic insights, and ability to leverage our infrastructure to meet client goals have added significant value for our Avenue5," affirmed Ellis. "She is uniquely equipped to lead an expanding Washington portfolio as we continue to develop our bench strength and discover ways to provide our clients with unmatched advantages in highly competitive submarkets."

Amira is based in Seattle, and reports to Ellis.

