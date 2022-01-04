Average New and Used Vehicle Monthly Payments Expected to Shatter Records in Q4, According to Edmunds

"Leasing and luxury historically have gone hand in hand, but that trend is drifting away" - J. Caldwell, Edmunds analyst Tweet this

"Leasing and luxury historically have gone hand in hand, but that trend is drifting away as automakers have less reason to incentivize leasing amid inventory shortages," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "Affluent luxury shoppers are likely feeling comfortable with financing their pricey purchases instead since interest rates are so low."

Edmunds analysts note that lower annual percentage rate (APR) offers are one bright spot for car shoppers who might feel daunted by fewer discounts and higher prices in the current market.

"If you're looking to finance your next car purchase, know that interest rates are on your side," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Make sure to shop around for your auto loan the same way you'd shop around for your vehicle. Automakers and dealers will do what they can to keep customers in their F&I department, which offers a bit more room for negotiation for shoppers in this seller's market. It doesn't hurt to ask if a dealership would be willing to beat the rate you've been approved for elsewhere. Some dealers might also be willing to offer a longer loan term at a comparable or marginally higher interest rate."

Quarterly New-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Term 69.9 69.9 70 Monthly Payment $636 $581 $614 Amount Financed $39,017 $35,335 $37,479 APR 4.10% 4.60% 4.40% Down Payment $5,780 $4,720 $5,394

Quarterly Used-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Term 70 68.1 69.6 Monthly Payment $520 $437 $500 Amount Financed $29,913 $24,384 $28,634 APR 7.40% 7.80% 7.40% Down Payment $3,484 $3,280 $3,511

Quarterly Percentage of Dealer Financed Purchases by Luxury Automaker

Automaker Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Audi 34% 46% BMW 33% 42% Cadillac 36% 44% Lexus 26% 45% Mercedes-Benz 29% 44%

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Talia James-Armand

Associate Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

SOURCE Edmunds

Related Links

http://www.edmunds.com

