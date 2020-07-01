Average New-Vehicle Prices Up 3% Year-Over-Year in June 2020, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $38,530 in June 2020. New-vehicle prices increased $1,141 (up 3.1%) from June 2019, while rising $160 (up 0.4%) from last month.

"Though Q2 sales are expected to be down 35% due to COVID-19 and the ensuing economic recession, transaction prices over this time strengthened more than normal," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "The industry average climbed 3%– helped by increases in non-luxury cars—and light truck sales mix at around 75% of the total market. Today's new-car buyers are likely more financially secure despite the economic uncertainty, and they are purchasing a disproportionate number of trucks and SUVs. However, buyers are still shying away from luxury brands, which saw prices dip 1.5%."

Supply and inventory challenges remain a concern across many parts of the country and in high-demand segments, due to factory shutdowns this past spring, and slow supply chain ramp-ups since. Along with a recent resurgence in used-car values, this will likely keep prices elevated during the summer months.

Nissan North America continued its strong run with June average transaction figures up 8%. Nissan's cars actually rose the most, with the redesigned Versa (up 15%) and Sentra (up 7%) being the main drivers despite all the attention on trucks and SUVs. Even the Frontier benefitted from the rising tide lifting all trucks, up more than 4% and selling close to $30,000 on average. Nissan's top seller, Rogue, also managed a 1.5% gain as it enters it sell down months, scheduled to be replaced by a new generation later this year.

Cars continued their comeback, showing improvements of all body styles and averaging 3% gains. Compact cars led the way with nearly 4% increases, thanks in part to the new Sentra. Mid-size SUVs had the biggest jump of any segment, rising 6% on the redesigned Ford Explorer (up 12%), Jeep Wrangler (up 5%), and the all-new Hyundai Palisade, which sells for $42,516 on average, $2,000 higher than the segment average. Lastly, the mix of SUVs and trucks is still pushing the average new-vehicle price up, with June's light truck mix expected to be around 76%, up from 71% one year ago.

Segment June 2020 Transaction

Price (Avg.)* May 2020 Transaction

Price (Avg.)* June 2019

Transaction

Price (Avg.)* Percent

Change

May 2020

to June 2020* Percent

Change

June 2019

to June 2020* Compact Car $21,570 $21,596 $20,821 -0.1% 3.6% Compact SUV/Crossover $30,420 $30,027 $29,429 1.3% 3.4% Electric Vehicle $47,384 $47,696 $47,667 -0.7% -0.6% Entry-level Luxury Car $42,506 $42,774 $43,240 -0.6% -1.7% Full-size Car $36,284 $36,808 $35,064 -1.4% 3.5% Full-size Pickup Truck $51,267 $50,717 $50,512 1.1% 1.5% Full-size SUV/Crossover $63,908 $63,398 $62,852 0.8% 1.7% High Performance Car $112,191 $122,180 $103,389 -8.2% 8.5% High-end Luxury Car $95,403 $94,068 $100,689 1.4% -5.2% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $27,668 $27,484 $27,130 0.7% 2.0% Luxury Car $60,229 $60,398 $59,968 -0.3% 0.4% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $46,887 $46,708 $46,944 0.4% -0.1% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $87,269 $87,079 $87,580 0.2% -0.4% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $58,752 $58,675 $59,664 0.1% -1.5% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $39,626 $39,502 $39,421 0.3% 0.5% Mid-size Car $26,595 $26,592 $25,746 0.0% 3.3% Mid-size Pickup Truck $37,254 $37,075 $35,661 0.5% 4.5% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $40,619 $40,531 $38,393 0.2% 5.8% Minivan $36,166 $36,295 $35,303 -0.4% 2.4% Sports Car $37,489 $37,371 $36,874 0.3% 1.7% Subcompact Car $17,110 $16,972 $16,485 0.8% 3.8% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $24,946 $24,864 $24,361 0.3% 2.4% Van $37,336 $36,347 $35,451 2.7% 5.3% Grand Total $38,530 $38,370 $37,389 0.4% 3.1% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

