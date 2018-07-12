Averon to showcase its global solution for seamless mobile authentication at Web Summit 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Averon announced that it will have a booth presence at the Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal this week. Co-founder and chief operating officer Lea Tarnowski will be onsite along with several other Averon team members to showcase the company's new in-market retail solutions. Using Averon's proprietary Direct Autonomous Authentication® (DAA®) platform, the company's latest innovations provide online retailers with a more secure and seamless mobile shopping experience that dramatically increases conversion.

"We're delighted to bring our groundbreaking new solutions to Europe, addressing GDPR requirements for stronger security and privacy with mobile transactions while helping improve retailers' bottom lines," said Tarnowski. "It's an exciting time for Averon as we form new alliances throughout the European market, and a great opportunity for online retailers who want to be on the cutting edge of elegant user experiences."

With Averon's technology, businesses can now provide their customers with both strong security and a seamless user experience in online transactions.

"Lost revenues due to burdensome login processes are a big problem for online retailers," said Tarnowski. "Our new solutions provide a hassle-free mobile retail experience for shoppers, removing barriers to quickly and easily make secure purchases. Businesses receive the benefit of increased shopper conversion, as well as compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for two-factor authentication. We do this in a frictionless way, invisibly verifying customers' mobile phones without them needing to do anything."

Web Summit 2018 is a global gathering of founders and CEOs from some of the world's leading technology companies, fast-growing startups, policymakers, and heads of state. Presenters throughout the three-day event will cover topics ranging from autonomous vehicles to blockchain and even environmental technology.

Averon's expanding global reach includes launching in the United Kingdom and Spain by year's end, with expansion across most other European nations in the coming year.

"Our presence at Web Summit 2018 shows our commitment to the European market and our aggressive expansion plans beyond North America," said Tarnowski.

Averon's European-based representatives will demonstrate the company's latest solutions at Web Summit 2018 in booth #G138. Averon's COO, Lea Tarnowski, will also attend the related "f.ounders conference" in Lisbon on November 8 to 10.

About Averon

Averon's mission is to help the entire digital world Be Authentic. Averon developed the world's first fully automatic and ultra-secure mobile identity verification standard, which works seamlessly whether users are on WiFi or LTE. Protected by 29 patents, Averon's conversion-increasing innovations authenticate users by leveraging real-time mobile network signaling and hardware already contained in every smartphone. Averon is trusted by the world's leading rideshare and transportation services, digital currencies, cryptocurrency wallets, and global telecommunications companies to provide the most elegant user experience with the highest caliber security. Averon requires no installations, zero effort by users, and doesn't rely on personally identifiable information, making it the most private security solution across the digital realm, from banking and ecommerce to fraud prevention in ticketing and bot commerce. Averon can also authenticate IoT devices, including connected locks on homes and vehicles. Averon makes it easy to Be Authentic and stay effortlessly protected while connected. For more information, visit www.averon.com.

Averon, Be Authentic, Direct Autonomous Authentication and DAA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Averon US, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Megan Davis

Edelman

(202) 756-2438

averon@edelman.com

SOURCE Averon

Related Links

https://www.averon.com

