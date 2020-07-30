Aveshka announces five contract awards to provide COVID-19 response support services for Federal Regulatory Agencies

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka is proud to announce that several Federal Regulatory Agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), have issued five separate contract awards to Aveshka to provide comprehensive technical and advisory services on health and safety and operational matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our extensive subject matter expertise is informed by science and real-world experience in managing major public health crises," said Andy Weis, Aveshka Senior Vice President, Growth and Operations. "FDIC is leveraging our knowledge as they are committed to prioritizing the health and safety of their staff and improving their current readiness posture."

Aveshka has well over 100 experts currently supporting response efforts related to COVID-19. Aveshka's services provide a tailored approach to ensure operational continuity and workforce protection, a safe return to operations, and readiness for future all-hazards crises for any type of organization. Various organizations, including school districts, financial institutions, and commercial real estate firms have recently sought Aveshka's offerings and services to support their transitions to the "new normal."

"We were at the ready to provide support to our financial regulatory agency customers at an extremely critical time," said Priscilla Golden, Aveshka Program Director for CDC and FDIC programs. "With a large team–experienced professionals in public health preparedness and response, pandemic planning and response, clinical medicine, industrial hygiene, business continuity, and health communications–we are positioned to expeditiously expand and tailor our COVID-19 response support services to any business or industry."

Join Aveshka public health experts and experts from Atlantic Union Bank and Deep Water Point in an upcoming webinar on August 12, 2020, "Reconfigure, Reconstruct, and Re-Enter: Mitigating Risk While Sustaining Business Continuity and Enhanced Enterprise Value" covering how financial institutions and organizations can maintain and evolve a safe and secure working environment for their employees and the enduring impacts COVID-19 may have on this industry and its shareholders.

