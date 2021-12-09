Aveshka selected as a provider of strategic consulting services with the US Department of Justice

Aveshka to provide strategic consulting services to the DoJ via a 5-year BPA that will support its critical missions. Tweet this

Aveshka's diverse team comprises several partners which include Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, RELI Group, and Aptive Resources.

"Over the last decade, Aveshka has built its prominent consulting practice by serving customers within the public and private sector," said Aveshka CEO and President, Girish Jindia. "Our team is well-positioned to provide the full range of strategic consulting services required by the DoJ. Our previous work with the Department, coupled with our Technology area and ability to leverage innovative tools will allow us to better assist and identify opportunities for improvement and manage transformation."

This award solidifies Aveshka's continued, long-standing presence in the Government sector. Aveshka employs multidisciplinary teams of seasoned experts that utilize a tailored approach to every engagement. Various agencies and organizations have sought Aveshka to advise and contribute to their overall mission and service priorities, policies, and initiatives.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology, and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.aveshka.com.

