Aveshka wins HHS contract with innovative solution addressing Section 508 compliance

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) OCIO, Office of Executive Service (OES) awarded Aveshka a three-year, $6.3 million contract to help HHS meet and improve compliance with Section 508 requirements. Section 508 mandates federal agencies to ensure information and communications technology is accessible to both government personnel and members of the public with disabilities.

"We aim to advance the healthcare marketplace through the delivery of innovative and cutting-edge IT solutions," says Andrew Weis, Aveshka Senior Vice President, Growth and Operations. "We understand HHS' commitment to improving its 508 compliance in IT development programs and our transformational approach features state-of-the-art technologies and a dynamic process that will help them fulfill that."

Through this award, Aveshka builds on over four years of supporting the HHS mission, providing consulting, advisory, and technical expertise in other capacities within the Department. In addition to its extensive knowledge of HHS, Aveshka will leverage a team comprising system designers, developers, and engineers to resolve the issues experienced by HHS Staff and Operational Divisions at the speed emerging technologies are adopted by its organizations.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. Visit www.aveshka.com.

SOURCE Aveshka, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aveshka.com

