Avetta Global Selected as Top IBM Cloud Service Provider for 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology managed service provider for small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, Avetta Global , announced today that the company has been recognized by CIO Review Magazine with the prestigious recognition as one of the most promising IBM solutions providers of 2019. The recognition comes from IBM Cloud and was featured in California Business Journal and CIO Review separately.

Lloyd Marino, CEO Avetta Global

This recognition by IBM of Avetta Global's top tier service comes as more and more companies are either finding their way into cloud based storage and solutions for the first time; or are in need of updated or more efficient technological solutions that increase the bottom line. Avetta Global client Alchemy Media was introduced to this efficiency first hand.

"I remember the day I watched Avetta roll our server stacks out of our offices," said Mark Davis, Manager of Real Estate Strategy at Alchemy Media, "I was shocked because we had absolutely no downtime technologically, the transition was seamless. IT infrastructure is something most of us don't want to have to think about. We want systems that support our business but are invisible and don't distract from our core activities. That's what Avetta Global provides."

"Being recognized as a top service provider is gratifying for us," said Lloyd Marino, CEO of Avetta Global. "When companies start digging into server hosting and cloud computing solutions it can get a little overwhelming. Our commitment to delivering technology solutions that make business sense keeps us at the top of many lists, as does our ability to communicate with business leaders so that they can understand how technology can help them grow."

Founded by technology maven, Lloyd Marino, Avetta Global is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) that develops customized solutions tailored to make companies profitable and successful. From managing computing devices, networks, routers, switches, internet solutions, and cloud services, AVETTA Global designs tailored packages to help companies better utilize these systems so that they run both effectively and seamlessly. Avetta Global is the IT solution-developers who can assess and solve multiple business needs, using tools from trusted brands such as IBM, Microsoft, and others. Avetta's current clients and past projects include Expedia. www.avettaglobal.com

