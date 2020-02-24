Avi Brosh's Palisociety Announces Debut of Palihotel San Francisco

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avi Brosh's Palisociety, the independent hotel brand behind award-winning properties throughout the country, has announced the opening of its newest west coast hotel, Palihotel San Francisco. The property joins the brand's heralded collection of bespoke, dynamic neighborhood-centric hotels as one of six new 2018/2019 openings, alongside Palihotel Culver City (Condé Nast Traveler Hot List 2019), Palihotel Seattle (Travel + Leisure It List 2019), Palihouse Miami Beach (Travel + Leisure It List 2020), Silver Lake Pool & Inn and Palihotel Westwood Village.

A guest room at the newly opened Palihotel San Francisco Fisher Loft, the all-day restaurant and bar at the newly opened Palihotel San Francisco

Palihotel San Francisco, located just steps from Union Square and within walking distance to the best of the Financial District and South of Market neighborhood, is a reincarnation of a century-old, Mission and Spanish Revival-style edifice on Stockton Street that has been home to several historic properties since its development, including the Colonial Hotel in the 1920s, the Hotel Navarre in the 1930s, the Navarre Guest House in the 1950s and most recently, the Mystic Hotel.

"Being a California-based company, San Francisco is a natural expansion for our brand and when the opportunity to be a part of this property's rich history presented itself, we jumped on it," said Brosh, founder of Palisociety. "In the tradition of all prior Palihotels, we are excited to bring San Francisco a true independent neighborhood hotel that is extremely well located, has bona fide design chops, and offers a great value."

The property is debuting with a selection of newly designed guest rooms, exterior façade and common reception space; Palihotel San Francisco also features Fisher Loft, an expansive, loft-style restaurant, lounge and liquor bar in 2,900 square feet on the property's second floor. Open to hotel guests and locals alike, Fisher Loft features an all- day menu of classic comfort food alongside an expansive cocktail program and beer and wine list, all developed by Palisociety's in-house food and beverage team and group executive chef.

The property has been reimagined by Brosh and his team into an urban neighborhood inn that juxtaposes the old and the new seamlessly. While the hotel's historic patina and details are still in abundance, it has been layered with a contemporary, California-centric sensibility highlighted by a soft, neutral color palette with natural wood accents and earth-toned tiles; a bright, minimal collection of art; and a mixed and matched assortment of patterns, textures and accessories that is a signature of Palisociety's irreverent, approachable take on modern-day hotel design. The hotel features 82 rooms, ranging in size from 150 to 400 square feet, including a two-bedroom suite, king and queen accommodations. Each room is equipped with Palisociety signature bath amenities, black Smeg refrigerators, Nespresso machine and an in-room tablet with curated neighborhood guide.

At Fisher Loft, the menu features classic, American-inspired dishes with a nod to the nostalgia of a mid-century era where a stiff cocktail at lunch and a bite of caviar before dinner were the norm. Breakfast begins with an optional breakfast bar or a la carte menu, featuring fluffy blueberry pancakes, a staple American-style eggs and bacon and more. The all-day menu precedes breakfast with a mix of burgers, sandwiches and salads, all turned up a notch with the addition of housemade and carefully sourced ingredients and flavors. Afternoon tea service features a traditional high-tea setting with a California casual influence where an assortment of teas is served with a three-tier selection of finger sandwiches, small pastries and petits fours. Finally, Fisher Loft's nightly dinner menu features a small, carefully crafted menu of American favorites including filet mignon Oscar-style and a whole chicken de-boned, alongside a signature caviar service, featuring all the classic accoutrements and an optional bottle of chilled vodka. The cocktail program at the Fisher Loft is a meeting of the old and the new, paying equal attention to time honored classic cocktails and innovative new ideas such as the Big Trouble (peanut butter washed rum, snap pea, galangal, salted coconut cream) and the Little Bustard (green tea vodka, blanc vermouth, Szechuan peppercorn, pomegranate molasses, yuzu tonic). All alongside a large wine list, local beers, and a back bar featuring an exceptional world spanning whiskey collection.

Palihotel San Francisco is located at 417 Stockton Street in San Francisco and is now open. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com or follow @palisociety.

ABOUT PALISOCIETY

Palisociety is a fully integrated branded real estate development and hospitality operating company that acquires, programs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences. The company's proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues. Avi Brosh founded Palisociety in 1998 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com.

PR CONTACT: Raluca State Public Relations for Palisociety at 323-379-4669 or 234648@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Palisociety