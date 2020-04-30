Avia Solutions Group donates $2M for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

"Being one of the biggest aviation services group and a socially responsible humanitarian flights provider, we decided to solidarize with other large global companies. We have sent an official offer of $2M worth flight budget to the World Health Organization with an aim to help combat COVID-19. The support money shall be dedicated to transporting COVID-19 vaccines to highly infected places using the company's aircraft fleet – Dornier 228, Boeing 747-400F, B737-400F and Airbus A321," says Mr. Vygaudas Usackas, Ambassador and Member of the Board of Directors of Avia Solutions Group.

Avia Solutions Group is the biggest integrated aviation service provider in the world with up to 50% of its flights being humanitarian. The company currently controls the operations of Chapman Freeborn, Bluebird Nordic and Avion Express, which together achieve around 10 000 flight hours per month performing medical aid flights, repatriation, United Nations World Food Programme missions and other high-demand services.

"Today, the demand for cargo transportation rapidly increased, followed by the prices becoming 2-3 times higher. Some areas are facing issues for cargo transportation as the waiting time for large cargo or cargo to difficult areas can be as long as 2-3 weeks. As a Group, we want to be sure that once the vaccine is invented, its transportation to areas, which need it most, will have been solved in advance," Mr. Vygaudas added.

According to certain sources, today, more than 70 vaccines are being tested, and their certification procedures has already started. While the timeframe for approval processes is from late October 2020 to mid-2021, the vaccine transportation will most likely be needed in March – April 2021.

About Avia Solutions Group:

Avia Solutions Group is a global aerospace business group with 83 offices and production sites around the world. It employs over 7 000+ professionals and serves more than 2 000 clients across Europe, Asia, North America, Australia and other regions. The group holds more than 500 licenses for its diverse activities.

Avia Solutions Group is one of the largest aerospace servicing companies in the world which does not own a scheduled carrier. Its wide-ranging work for clients includes aircraft leasing and trading, MRO services, business, charter and cargo aviation, pilot and crew training and recruitment, ground handling, and more.

For more information about Avia Solutions Group, please visit www.aviasg.com.

For all media inquiries:

Vilma Vaitiekunaite, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +37068616336

[email protected]

SOURCE Avia Solutions Group

Related Links

aviasg.com

