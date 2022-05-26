AviaGames Announces "Blockolot" Mobile Game, a Unique Blend of Sudoku and Block Puzzle Classics

"Blockolot" Unites Mobile Players with Unique Puzzle Matches and Multiplayer Tournaments to Win Real Cash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its newest mobile game, "Blockolot." A unique hybrid of popular block puzzle and sudoku grid games, the new "Blockolot" title challenges players to strategically solve blended puzzles with a chance to win cash and other real prizes.

"Both Sudoku and block games are timeless puzzle games with a loyal following of enthusiasts from around the world," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We are delighted to introduce 'Blockolot' to the AviaGames community. Blending two all-time favorite puzzle games into a unique offering, 'Blockolot' brings players together of all skill levels to compete head-to-head to win cash and prizes playing their favorite games."

"Blockolot" offers multiplayer tournaments with no ads, for a truly uninterrupted gaming experience. Leveraging the AviaGames unique matchmaking AI, players are matched with other players based on their same skill level to compete in head-to-head matches in different game modes. The higher a player ranks will increase the prize they can win. "Blockolot" tournaments feature various prize pools that players can choose from. Users can securely deposit and withdraw AviaGames games cash winnings with PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

With a range of new extra features, players can use "Diamonds" to enter "Blockolot" for free. Players can also earn free "Diamonds" every day by logging in and participating in various in-game events.

How to Play

At the start of the game, players drag blocks to place them on the Sudoku-inspired board. Players can fill a row, column, or square to clear blocks from the board. Clearing multiple rows, columns, or squares can earn players combo. Each game, players can collect energy to trigger 'Frenzy Multiplies' and earn extra points.

"Blockolot" Availability

"Blockolot" is currently available for download from the Apple App Store. AviaGames is focused on creating a fair community for mobile gaming, offering skill-based matchmaking, comprehensive gaming controls and anti-cheating measures using real-time analytics and human intervention. The AviaGames Pocket7Games platform employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines region to region. Cash games are not currently available in AZ, AR, CT, DE, LA, MT, SC, SD, TN, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "Blockolot" games.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

SOURCE AviaGames