Avianne P. Bunnell, MD, RPVI is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Avianne P. Bunnell, MD, RPVI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Outstanding Medical Professional in acknowledgment of her outstanding work at The Vein and Vascular Institute.

Dr. Avianne Bunnell is a board-certified in vascular surgery and is highly skilled in the most cutting-edge and advanced technologies in vascular care. His expertise includes carotid stenting for the prevention of strokes, laser therapy for varicose veins, minimally invasive treatments of aortic aneurysms, and many other interventions. With eight years of experience, Dr. Bunnell is a vascular surgeon passionate about providing compassionate and unsurpassed clinical and surgical care.

Dr. Bunnell attended college at the University of Arizona and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She obtained a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Central Florida (UCF) College of Medicine and developed a passion for the field of vascular surgery. Once recruited into the Integrated Vascular Surgery training program, she completed her vascular surgery residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Dr. Bunnell is also certified Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI), meaning she is certified to read and interpret all vascular ultrasounds. Dr. Bunnell has expertise and is certified in Advanced Trauma Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and Basic Life Support. She is also a member of the Society for Vascular Surgery.

