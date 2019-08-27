Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), ("Aviat Networks" or the "Company"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and the year ended June 28, 2019.

Michael Pangia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat Networks stated, "While our fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results came in below prior expectations, much of it was due to the current spending environment in Africa and a few deals in North America that moved into our fiscal 2020 first quarter. Notwithstanding Africa, we had a strong quarter and full year, and executed on our plan. Our business in North America has continued to strengthen, as we have expanded both our client and partner base and are coming off one of the strongest booking quarters in North America in our Company's history. Further, on a consolidated basis and despite weakness in Africa, we had the best bookings year since fiscal 2014 and we are well positioned in fiscal 2020, expecting significant year-over-year improvements in both operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, even with softness in Africa, revenue increased year-over-year in both the fiscal fourth quarter and full year, and we continue to generate profitability both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis."

Mr. Pangia continued, "Internationally on a full year basis, the APAC region was exceptionally strong, and we have other global opportunities on the horizon that could further strengthen our performance in the years ahead. Our position is improving in several of the markets we operate in and we believe this will continue based on new products brought to market and others that are in development. Our confidence moving into fiscal 2020 is strong based on our bookings' performance, new partnerships secured and opportunities to expand with our client base. As investors will see from our fiscal 2020 first half guidance, based on booked business and projects underway, we believe we will generate Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2020. Enhancing shareholder value remains a key priority and we believe we are on the right path to unlock value and improve our competitive position."

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Comparisons

The Company reported total revenues of $64.2 million for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter as compared to $62.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, an increase of $1.7 million or 2.8%. North America revenue of $39.2 million increased $7.9 million or 25.2% as compared to $31.3 million in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. This was partially offset by a $6.2 million decline in international revenue, with $5.4 million of the decline attributable to Africa and the Middle East.

GAAP gross margin for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was 35.2% as compared to 37.1% in the comparable fiscal 2018 period. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was 35.1% as compared to 36.9% in the comparable fiscal 2018 period. While gross margin declined year-over-year, it was in line with the Company's prior guidance and represented the strongest quarter in fiscal 2019.

GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter were $20.1 million as compared to $22.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, an improvement of $2.1 million. Non-GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter were $19.8 million as compared to $20.0 million reported in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, an improvement of $0.3 million or 1.3%. The year-over-year decline in non-GAAP operating expenses was due to a 4.8% reduction in non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses, partially offset by 9.2% increase in non-GAAP research and development expenses as new products were brought to market in the Company's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.

GAAP operating income was $2.5 million for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter as compared to GAAP operating income of $1.0 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2018, an improvement of $1.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.8 million for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $3.0 million for the comparable fiscal 2018 period, a decline of $0.2 million.

The Company reported GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks of $3.8 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter or $0.69 per share. This compares to GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks of $0.05 million or $0.01 per share in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $2.6 million or $0.47 per share. This compares to non-GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks of $2.9 million or $0.51 per share in the comparable fiscal 2018 period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter totaled $3.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, a decline of $0.5 million year-over-year.

Fiscal 2019 Twelve-Month Results Comparisons

The Company reported total revenues of $243.9 million for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period as compared to $242.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, an increase of $1.4 million or 0.6%. North America revenue of $132.9 million increased by $1.8 million or 1.4%, partially offset by a decline in international revenue of $0.5 million or 0.4%. Excluding the Africa and Middle East region, international revenue increased by $9.7 million or 18.3% when comparing the fiscal 2019 and 2018 periods, driven by strong growth in the APAC region primarily.

GAAP gross margin for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period was 32.5% as compared to 33.2% in the fiscal 2018 twelve-month period. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period was 32.5% as compared to 33.1% in the comparable fiscal 2018 period.

GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period were $77.9 million as compared to $79.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, a decline of $1.3 million or 1.6%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period were $75.0 million as compared to $74.8 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 0.3%. The modest increase in non-GAAP total operating expenses was primarily related to higher non-GAAP research and development expenses to support new product introductions, offset by a reduction in non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses as the Company continues to realign to lower its fixed costs.

GAAP operating income for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period was $1.4 million as compared to GAAP operating income of $1.3 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, a modest year-over-year improvement. Non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period was $4.3 million as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, a decline of $1.1 million.

The Company reported GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period of $9.7 million or $1.73 per share. This compares to GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks of $1.8 million or $0.33 per share for the comparable fiscal 2018 period. Non-GAAP income attributable to Aviat Networks for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period was $3.2 million or $0.58 per share. This compares to non-GAAP income attributable to Aviat Networks for the fiscal 2018 period of $3.8 million or $0.68 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period was $8.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2018 period, a decline of $1.3 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the fiscal 2019 twelve-month period, along with the accompanying notes, is provided in Table 3 below.

Fiscal 2020 First Half Outlook

The Company anticipates revenue in the first half of fiscal 2020 to be modestly down compared to the prior fiscal year period, but based on the mix of business, gross margins are expected to increase significantly. The Company anticipates non-GAAP operating income of approximately $6 million as compared to $3.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2019 period. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of fiscal 2020 is anticipated to be approximately $7.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2019 period. Further, the Company anticipates strong profitability in both the fiscal 2020 first and second quarters.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 including Aviat Networks' beliefs and expectations regarding business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, revenue, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, operating income, profitability in fiscal 2019, process improvements, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat Networks and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat Networks regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following:

continued price and margin erosion as a result of increased competition in the microwave transmission industry;

the impact of the volume, timing and customer, product and geographic mix of our product orders;

our ability to meet financial covenant requirements which could impact, among other things, our liquidity;

the timing of our receipt of payment for products or services from our customers;

our ability to meet projected new product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of new products;

our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time as a result of their financial condition, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints;

customer acceptance of new products;

the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform;

continued weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending;

retention of our key personnel;

our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships;

uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation;

our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims by others;

the results of restructuring efforts;

the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards;

the effects of currency and interest rate risks;

the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; and

the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for our business, see "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 27, 2019 as well as other reports filed by Aviat Networks, Inc. with the SEC from time to time. Aviat Networks undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Summary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018

June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018 Revenues:













Revenue from product sales $ 41,028



$ 38,213



$ 156,724



$ 151,685

Revenue from services 23,201



24,295



87,134



90,821

Total revenues 64,229



62,508



243,858



242,506

Cost of revenues:













Cost of product sales 26,847



23,961



103,517



100,112

Cost of services 14,782



15,362



61,071



61,891

Total cost of revenues 41,629



39,323



164,588



162,003

Gross margin 22,600



23,185



79,270



80,503

Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 5,508



5,054



21,111



19,750

Selling and administrative expenses 14,650



15,586



56,055



58,157

Restructuring (recovery) charges (60)



1,531



736



1,279

Total operating expenses 20,098



22,171



77,902



79,186

Operating income (loss) 2,502



1,014



1,368



1,317

Interest income 100



49



267



198

Interest expense (14)



(5)



(102)



(29)

Other income (expense), net 18



—



17



(220)

Income before income taxes 2,606



1,058



1,550



1,266

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,233)



1,152



(8,188)



(1,036)

Income from continuing operations 3,839



(94)



9,738



2,302

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax —



(148)



—



457

Net income attributable to Aviat Networks $ 3,839



$ 54



$ 9,738



$ 1,845

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Aviat Networks:













Basic $ 0.71



$ 0.01



$ 1.81



$ 0.35

Diluted $ 0.69



$ 0.01



$ 1.73



$ 0.33

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 5,370



5,350



5,377



5,336

Diluted 5,578



5,695



5,618



5,647



Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Summary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







(In thousands) June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,946



$ 37,425

Restricted cash —



3

Accounts receivable, net 51,937



43,068

Unbilled receivables 27,780



14,167

Inventories 8,573



21,290

Customer service inventories 936



1,507

Other current assets 4,825



6,006

Total current assets 125,997



123,466

Property, plant and equipment, net 17,255



17,179

Deferred income taxes 13,864



5,600

Other assets 12,077



9,816

TOTAL ASSETS $ 169,193



$ 156,061

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 9,000



$ 9,000

Accounts payable 35,605



30,878

Accrued expenses 22,555



25,864

Advance payments and unearned revenue 13,962



19,300

Restructuring liabilities 1,089



1,426

Total current liabilities 82,211



86,468

Unearned revenue 9,662



6,593

Other long-term liabilities 820



1,250

Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,606



2,941

Deferred income taxes 1,378



1,293

Total liabilities 97,677



98,545

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 5,359,695 and 5,351,155 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018, respectively 54



54

Additional paid-in-capital 815,196



816,426

Accumulated deficit (730,998)



(746,359)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,736)



(12,605)

Total equity 71,516



57,516

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 169,193



$ 156,061



AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income attributable to Aviat Networks, diluted net income per share attributable to Aviat Networks, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) attributable to Aviat Networks, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 28,

2019

% of Revenue

June 29, 2018

% of Revenue

June 28, 2019

% of Revenue

June 29, 2018

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 22,600



35.2 %

$ 23,185



37.1 %

$ 79,270



32.5 %

$ 80,503



33.2 % WTM inventory write-down recovery (65)







(195)







(155)







(512)





Share-based compensation 26







49







170







201





Non-GAAP gross margin 22,561



35.1 %

23,039



36.9 %

79,285



32.5 %

80,192



33.1 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 5,508



8.6 %

$ 5,054



8.1 %

$ 21,111



8.7 %

$ 19,750



8.1 % Share-based compensation (27)







(33)







(150)







(147)





Non-GAAP research and development expenses 5,481



8.5 %

5,021



8.0 %

20,961



8.6 %

19,603



8.1 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 14,650



22.8 %

$ 15,586



24.9 %

$ 56,055



23.0 %

$ 58,157



24.0 % Share-based compensation (274)







(586)







(1,403)







(2,009)





Strategic alternative costs (102)







—







(593)







(920)





Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 14,274



22.2 %

15,000



24.0 %

54,059



22.2 %

55,228



22.8 %































GAAP operating income $ 2,502



3.9 %

$ 1,014



1.6 %

$ 1,368



0.6 %

$ 1,317



0.5 % WTM inventory write-down recovery (65)







(195)







(155)







(512)





Share-based compensation 327







668







1,723







2,357





Strategic alternative costs 102







—







593







920





Restructuring (recovery) charges, net (60)







1,531







736







1,279





Non-GAAP operating income 2,806



4.4 %

3,018



4.8 %

4,265



1.7 %

5,361



2.2 %































GAAP income tax (benefit) provision $ (1,233)



(1.9) %

$ 1,152



1.8 %

$ (8,188)



(3.4) %

$ (1,036)



(0.4) % Tax refund from Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore —







—







—







1,322





Tax receivable from Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil —







—







1,646







—





Release of valuation allowance 432







—







7,486







—





AMT credit related to valuation allowance release —







—







—







3,303





Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 1,101







(852)







256







(2,389)





Non-GAAP income tax provision 300



0.5 %

300



0.5 %

1,200



0.5 %

1,200



0.5 %































GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks $ 3,839



6.0 %

$ 54



0.1 %

$ 9,738



4.0 %

$ 1,845



0.8 % Share-based compensation 327







668







1,723







2,357





Strategic alternative costs 102







—







593







920





Restructuring (recovery) charges, net (60)







1,531







736







1,279





Nigeria FX loss on dividend receivable —







—







—







188





WTM inventory write-down recovery (65)







(195)







(155)







(512)





Tax refund from Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore —







—







—







(1,322)





Release of valuation allowance (432)







—







(7,486)







—





AMT credit related to valuation allowance release —







—







—







(3,303)





Tax receivable from Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil —







—







(1,646)







—





Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (1,101)







852







(256)







2,389





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks $ 2,610



4.1 %

$ 2,910



4.7 %

$ 3,247



1.3 %

$ 3,841



1.6 %































Diluted net income per share attributable to Aviat Networks' stockholders:





















































GAAP $ 0.69







$ 0.01







$ 1.73







$ 0.33





Non-GAAP $ 0.47







$ 0.51







$ 0.58







$ 0.68





































Shares used in computing diluted net income per share





















































GAAP/Non-GAAP 5,578







5,695







5,618







5,647





































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks $ 3,839



6.0 %

$ 54



0.1 %

$ 9,738



4.0 %

$ 1,845



0.8 % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 1,060







1,218







4,468







5,199





Interest (income) expense, net (86)







(44)







(165)







(169)





Share-based compensation 327







668







1,723







2,357





Strategic alternative costs 102







—







593







920





Restructuring (recovery) charges, net (60)







1,531







736







1,279





Nigeria FX loss on dividend receivable —







—







—







188





WTM inventory write-down recovery (65)







(195)







(155)







(512)





(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,233)







1,152







(8,188)







(1,036)





Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Aviat Networks $ 3,884



6.0 %

$ 4,384



7.0 %

$ 8,750



3.6 %

$ 10,071



4.2 %























































(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by Aviat Networks. Our non-GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from the GAAP net income attributable to Aviat Networks. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018

June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018

(In thousands) North America $ 39,224



$ 31,335



$ 132,884



$ 131,078

International:













Africa and the Middle East 9,247



14,692



48,305



58,459

Europe and Russia 6,662



6,307



16,933



18,205

Latin America and Asia Pacific 9,096



10,174



45,736



34,764



25,005



31,173



110,974



111,428

Total revenue $ 64,229



$ 62,508



$ 243,858



$ 242,506



