Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Six Months Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, reported today financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended January 1, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

Company continues to execute on key long-term strategic objectives resulting in highest reported quarterly revenues in more than five years and record Adjusted EBITDA margins.

Solid balance sheet and liquidity positions Company well to execute on long-term plans, while maintaining flexibility and security in current COVID-19 environment.

Company continues to recognize benefits from cost savings and restructuring initiatives; GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by approximately 4.0% year-over-year.

Company's differentiated microwave transport product, software and services offerings lead to significant customer wins in Mobile 5G with a U.S.-based Tier 1 5G operator and in Rural Broadband with Nextlink Internet.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $70.5 million , +26.0% from same quarter last year

, +26.0% from same quarter last year North America : $49.2 million , +34.8% from same quarter last year; Primarily driven by Private Network Business

: , +34.8% from same quarter last year; Primarily driven by Private Network Business

International : $21.4 million , +9.5% from same quarter last year; Returns to growth, primarily driven by Africa , Middle East and Asia

: , +9.5% from same quarter last year; Returns to growth, primarily driven by , and GAAP Results: Gross Margin 38.2%; Operating Expenses $19.0 million ; Operating Income $7.9 million , Net Income $6.6 million ; Net Income per diluted share $1.16

Gross Margin 38.2%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income , Net Income ; Net Income per diluted share Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $10.1 million ; Gross Margin 38.3%; Operating Expenses $18.3 million ; Operating Income $8.7 million ; Net Income $8.4 million ; Net Income per diluted share $1.48

Adjusted EBITDA ; Gross Margin 38.3%; Operating Expenses ; Operating Income ; Net Income ; Net Income per diluted share Net Cash: $43.0 million , +$6.8 million from prior sequential quarter; No loans outstanding at quarter end

, +$6.8 million from prior sequential quarter; No loans outstanding at quarter end Fiscal 2021 Guidance: Increasing full year fiscal 2021 Revenue guidance to $255 million - $265 million and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to $28 million - $31 million .

"This was another record quarter and very successful first half of the fiscal year for Aviat," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat. "Our Company continued to execute on our key long-term focus areas of sales growth, margin expansion, expense reductions and meaningful bottom-line improvements. We continue to prove out Aviat's differentiation in the market with key wins for our multi-band transport solution for 5G, Private Networks and Rural Broadband, capturing share of demand and demonstrating the viability of our offering."

Mr. Smith continued, "Our unique, multi-band hardware and software solutions recently led to Aviat being selected by a U.S.-based Tier 1 5G operator as a key microwave transport vendor. In addition, during the second quarter, Aviat again increased its share of demand in Rural Broadband by being awarded a contract with Nextlink Internet to support their rapidly growing business and their focus on bringing high-speed internet to rural America, a market in which we are well-positioned and one that will benefit from meaningful government funding, including the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America and the $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund."

Mr. Smith concluded, "I am extremely proud of the entire Aviat team for their significant contributions to our successful results and continued positive momentum, especially amid the global challenges of the COVID-19 environment. We recognize there is a lot of work in front of us, but I'm confident we are on the right path to achieve our long-term objectives."

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Six-Month Comparisons

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $70.5 million for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to $56.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $14.5 million or 26.0%. North America revenue of $49.2 million increased by $12.7 million or 34.8%, compared to $36.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. International revenue was $21.4 million and returned to growth from $19.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

For the six months ended January 1, 2021, the Company reported total revenues of $136.8 million, as compared to $114.6 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. North America revenue of $94.7 million increased by $18.4 million or 24.2%, as compared to $76.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. International revenue of $42.2 million for the fiscal 2021 six-month period increased by $3.8 million or 9.9%, as compared to $38.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2021 second quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 38.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 38.3%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 32.7% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.8% in the comparable fiscal 2020 period an improvement of 550 basis points in each case.

For the six months ended January 1, 2021, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 37.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.5%. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.7% in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an improvement of 170 and 180 basis points, respectively.

Operating Expenses

GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were $19.0 million, compared to $19.8 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a decrease of $(0.8) million or (4.0)%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were $18.3 million, compared to $19.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a decrease of $(0.8) million or (4.1)%. Both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses decreased primarily due to cost saving initiatives implemented in the second half of fiscal 2020.

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 six-month period of $36.7 million, as compared to $40.9 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a decrease of $4.1 million or 10.1%. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of restructuring charges and share-based compensation, total operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 six-month period were $35.5 million, as compared to $38.6 million in the fiscal 2020 period, a decrease of $3.1 million or 8.0%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $7.9 million for the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(1.5) million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $8.7 million for the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to an operating loss of $(0.7) million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

For the fiscal 2021 six-month period, the Company reported $14.4 million in GAAP operating income, as compared to breakeven in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $15.8 million, compared to $2.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $6.6 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter or GAAP net income per share of $1.16. This compared to a GAAP net loss of $(1.7) million or GAAP net loss per share of $(0.31) in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $8.4 million or a non-GAAP net income per share of $1.48, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(0.9) million or non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

The Company reported a GAAP net income of $12.6 million for the fiscal 2021 six-month period, or GAAP net income per share of $2.23. This compared to GAAP net loss of $(1.6) million or GAAP net loss per share of $(0.30) in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $15.3 million or net income per share of $2.71, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million or $0.36 net income per share in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $10.1 million, compared to $0.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a year-over-year improvement of $9.7 million.

For the fiscal 2021 six month period, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, as compared to $4.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported cash and cash equivalents as of $43.0 million as of January 1, 2021, compared to $36.2 million as of October 2, 2020. The Company has no loans outstanding. The Company anticipates its net cash position will improve throughout the remainder of the fiscal year, subject to customer timing delays, which may occur from time to time based on historical trends.

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, February 3, 2021, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Fanneron, Vice President Global Finance and Investor Relations. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (US/CAN) 866-465-7577 or toll-free (INTL) 786-815-8431, conference ID: 2264659. We ask that you dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Additionally, participants are invited to listen via webcast, which will be broadcast live and via replay approximately two hours after the call is completed at http://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events .

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, revenue, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, operating income, profitability in fiscal 2021, process improvements, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following:

the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and cash flows;

continued price and margin erosion as a result of increased competition in the microwave transmission industry;

the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders;

our ability to meet financial covenant requirements which could impact, among other things, our liquidity;

the timing of our receipt of payment for products or services from our customers;

our ability to meet projected new product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of new products;

our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time as a result of their financial condition, component shortages, the effects of COVID-19 or other supply chain constraints;

customer acceptance of new products;

the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform;

continued weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending;

retention of our key personnel;

our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships;

uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation;

our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims by others;

the results of our restructuring efforts;

the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards;

the effects of currency and interest rate risks;

the effects of current and future government regulations, including the effects of current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business;

and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries;

the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business;

the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; and

withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; and our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 27, 2020 as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Investor Relations:

Keith Fanneron

Vice President Global Finance & Investor Relations

Phone: (408) 941-7128

Email: [email protected]

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) January 1,

2021

December 27, 2019

January 1,

2021

December 27, 2019 Revenues:













Revenue from product sales $ 46,691



$ 34,152



$ 91,155



$ 70,746

Revenue from services 23,840



21,845



45,666



43,865

Total revenues 70,531



55,997



136,821



114,611

Cost of revenues:













Cost of product sales 27,458



22,968



55,367



43,790

Cost of services 16,164



14,710



30,296



29,946

Total cost of revenues 43,622



37,678



85,663



73,736

Gross margin 26,909



18,319



51,158



40,875

Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 5,419



4,978



10,266



10,194

Selling and administrative expenses 13,612



14,457



26,449



29,101

Restructuring charges —



381



—



1,558

Total operating expenses 19,031



19,816



36,715



40,853

Operating income (loss) 7,878



(1,497)



14,443



22

Interest income 38



120



74



206

Interest expense —



(1)



(1)



(4)

Income (loss) before income taxes 7,916



(1,378)



14,516



224

Provision for income taxes 1,275



293



1,939



1,841

Net income (loss) $ 6,641



$ (1,671)



$ 12,577



$ (1,617)

















Net income (loss) per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 1.21



$ (0.31)



$ 2.30



$ (0.30)

Diluted $ 1.16



$ (0.31)



$ 2.23



$ (0.30)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 5,504



5,427



5,457



5,387

Diluted 5,710



5,427



5,639



5,387



Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) January 1,

2021

July 3, 2020 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,046



$ 41,618

Accounts receivable, net 49,450



44,661

Unbilled receivables 31,628



28,085

Inventories 17,588



13,997

Customer service inventories 1,202



1,234

Assets held for sale 2,218



—

Other current assets 11,243



10,355

Total current assets 156,375



139,950

Property, plant and equipment, net 13,451



16,911

Deferred income taxes 12,186



12,799

Right of use assets 3,147



3,474

Other assets 8,217



6,667

Total long-term assets 37,001



39,851

TOTAL ASSETS $ 193,376



$ 179,801

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 37,623



$ 31,995

Accrued expenses 26,120



26,920

Short-term lease liabilities 935



1,445

Advance payments and unearned revenue 25,707



21,872

Short-term debt —



9,000

Restructuring liabilities 1,373



2,738

Total current liabilities 91,758



93,970

Unearned revenue 8,282



8,142

Long-term lease liabilities 2,471



2,303

Other long-term liabilities 321



401

Reserve for uncertain tax positions 5,373



5,759

Deferred income taxes 608



545

Total liabilities 108,813



111,120

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 56



54

Additional paid-in-capital 817,042



814,337

Accumulated deficit (718,164)



(730,741)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,371)



(14,969)

Total equity 84,563



68,681

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 193,376



$ 179,801



AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, diluted net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 1,

2021



% of

Revenue

December 27,

2019



% of

Revenue

January 1,

2021



% of

Revenue

December 27,

2019



% of

Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 26,909



38.2 %

$ 18,319



32.7 %

$ 51,158



37.4 %

$ 40,875



35.7 % Share-based compensation 93







52







165







96





Non-GAAP gross margin 27,002



38.3 %

18,371



32.8 %

51,323



37.5 %

40,971



35.7 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 5,419



7.7 %

$ 4,978



8.9 %

$ 10,266



7.5 %

$ 10,194



8.9 % Share-based compensation (57)







(32)







(97)







(59)





Non-GAAP research and development expenses 5,362



7.6 %

4,946



8.8 %

10,169



7.4 %

10,135



8.8 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 13,612



19.3 %

$ 14,457



25.8 %

$ 26,449



19.3 %

$ 29,101



25.4 % Share-based compensation (668)







(317)







(1,127)







(653)





Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 12,944



18.4 %

14,140



25.3 %

25,322



18.5 %

28,448



24.8 %































GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,878



11.2 %

$ (1,497)



(2.7) %

$ 14,443



10.6 %

$ 22



— % Share-based compensation 818







401







1,389







808





Restructuring charges —







381







—







1,558





Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 8,696



12.3 %

(715)



(1.3) %

15,832



11.6 %

2,388



2.1 %































GAAP income tax provision $ 1,275



1.8 %

$ 293



0.5 %

$ 1,939



1.4 %

$ 1,841



1.6 % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (975)







7







(1,339)







(1,241)





Non-GAAP income tax provision 300



0.4 %

300



0.5 %

600



0.4 %

600



0.5 %































GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,641



9.4 %

$ (1,671)



(3.0) %

$ 12,577



9.2 %

$ (1,617)



(1.4) % Share-based compensation 818







401







1,389







808





Restructuring charges —







381







—







1,558





Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 975







(7)







1,339







1,241





Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,434



12.0 %

$ (896)



(1.6) %

$ 15,305



11.2 %

$ 1,990



1.7 %































































Diluted net income (loss) per share: GAAP $ 1.16







$ (0.31)







$ 2.23







$ (0.30)





Non-GAAP $ 1.48







$ (0.17)







$ 2.71







$ 0.36





































Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share GAAP 5,710







5,427







5,639







5,387





Non-GAAP 5,710







5,427







5,639







5,488





































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,641



9.4 %

$ (1,671)



(3.0) %

$ 12,577



9.2 %

$ (1,617)



(1.4) % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 1,407







1,077







2,661







2,115





Interest income, net (38)







(119)







(73)







(202)





Share-based compensation 818







401







1,389







808





Restructuring charges —







381







—







1,558





Provision for income taxes 1,275







293







1,939







1,841





Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,103



14.3 %

$ 362



0.6 %

$ 18,493



13.5 %

$ 4,503



3.9 %



_____________________________________________________ (1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from the GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 1,

2021

December 27, 2019

January 1,

2021

December 27, 2019

(In thousands) North America $ 49,158



$ 36,472



$ 94,657



$ 76,239

International:













Africa and the Middle East 10,663



8,856



21,234



19,449

Europe and Russia 1,511



2,418



3,773



5,825

Latin America and Asia Pacific 9,199



8,251



17,157



13,098



21,373



19,525



42,164



38,372

Total revenue $ 70,531



$ 55,997



$ 136,821



$ 114,611



SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aviatnetworks.com

