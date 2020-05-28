Aviat Networks Awarded Contract with Virginia State Police

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced its latest public safety communications project with the Virginia State Police. As a new customer, Virginia State Police will utilize Aviat's microwave hardware, software and services to upgrade its mission-critical network, enhancing communications for law enforcement and 20 other agencies across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Aviat will deliver a complete network which is designed, built and supported in the USA. Products include Aviat's industry leading IRU 600 EHP (extra high power) microwave radio platform, along with Eclipse layer 2 microwave switches and ProVision network management software. The platform will provide Virginia State Police with extreme power transmission capabilities and an ultra-high capacity, more reliable communications network. In addition to these products, Aviat will perform full turnkey services for the project including design, engineering, project management, and installation.

"It is our honor to support our nation's law enforcement personnel and are grateful for this opportunity with the Virginia State Police, a new customer for our Company," said Pete Smith, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "We are also encouraged by positive developments in the public safety market, as demand for not only products, but total solutions that improve mission-critical network functionality and reliability continues to increase. We stand ready to support all of our customers and in this case, look forward to supporting the Virginia State Police with the most advanced technology and services they require."

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

