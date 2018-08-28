Aviat Networks Expands Business with the U.S. Navy

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced new project wins with the U.S. Navy to improve communications at Naval training bases.

The first project involves deployment of microwave by a western region naval training base to deliver high speed communications to Navy pilots and other range users. The second project involves use of microwave radios across tactical training ranges for high speed communications for fleet training personnel. The microwave deployments will establish critical communications with zero dependencies on historically unreliable leased services including those built with fiber.

For Federal agencies, microwave provides more reliability and higher capacity than leased services to support high speed data especially video-based communications. In addition, if failures occur, owned microwave infrastructure enables agencies to recover faster as they are not dependent on a 3rd party to fix the problems which can take days in many cases.

Beyond the U.S. Navy, Aviat's radios are deployed in Federal agencies including DOD, DHS, DOE and their supporting agencies. Aviat's radios are approved for all licensed NTIA fixed frequency bands with key certifications such as DOD J/F-12, DODIN APL and NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 2. In addition to these capabilities, other factors contributing to this win included Aviat's high product reliability, Made-In-America products and comprehensive services and support offering.

"Critical communications like that of the U.S. Navy must be built with highest reliability while also supporting next generation video-based applications," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Aviat's value proposition for Federal agencies is based on delivering the most dependable solutions for our customers' most critical applications."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in microwave networking solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aviatnetworks.com

