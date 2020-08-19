Aviat Networks Sets Date for Its Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), ("Aviat" or the "Company"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will be reporting its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended July 3, 2020 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after the market closes. The Company also disclosed that it will be hosting a teleconference and webcast to discuss its financial results and outlook on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific.

Speaking from management will be Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer and Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (US/CAN) 866-465-7577 or toll-free (INTL) 786-815-8431, conference ID: 7361828. We ask that you dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Additionally, participants are invited to listen via webcast, which will be broadcasted live and via replay approximately two hours after the call is completed at https://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:

Keith Fanneron / Tel: 408-841-7128 / Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

