Aviation Fuel Market Size to Increase by USD 44.77 Bn| 47% of the growth will originate from APAC| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The aviation fuel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The increase in the number of aircraft and new air routes is increasing the consumption of aviation fuel. An increasing number of aircraft fleets, increasing air traffic, and increasing number of passengers per year are driving the growth of the global aviation fuel market. As most of the vendors are operating in the regional market, the global aviation fuel market is anticipated to witness moderate competition during the forecast period.

Some of the key market vendors are:

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

and TOTAL SA.

Product News and Vendor insights

BP Plc - The company offers aviation fuels such as jet fuel, avgas, UL91, and sustainable aviation fuel.

The company offers aviation fuels such as jet fuel, avgas, UL91, and sustainable aviation fuel. Royal Dutch Shell Plc - The company offers JP4 military jet fuel, JP8 military jet fuel, JP S military jet fuel, Jet A1 Civil jet fuel, Jet A civil jet fuel, Jet B civil jet fuel, TS 1 civil jet fuel, AVgas 100, AVgas 100LL, and Avgas 82 UL..

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global aviation fuel market as a part of the global coal and consumable fuels market within the global coal market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Aviation fuel market trend

Increased focus on biofuel by the EU The EU started focusing on biofuels for the aviation industry to reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft. Some targets and policy instruments related to biofuel have already been implemented by the EU. For instance, the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) sets a goal of achieving 20% gross energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020. Such initiatives will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Revenue-Generating Regional Highlights

APAC : 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for aviation fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing concerns of volatile crude oil prices, energy consumption, and population density, which have led to severe energy insecurities in many countries will facilitate the aviation fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

is the key market for aviation fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing concerns of volatile crude oil prices, energy consumption, and population density, which have led to severe energy insecurities in many countries will facilitate the aviation fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Petróleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 ATF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on ATF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ATF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on ATF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ATF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aviation biofuel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aviation biofuel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 93: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 97: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 102: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Gazprom

Exhibit 106: Gazprom - Overview



Exhibit 107: Gazprom - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Gazprom - Key news



Exhibit 109: Gazprom - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Gazprom - Segment focus

10.7 Gevo Inc.

Exhibit 111: Gevo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Gevo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Gevo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Gevo Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 120: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Shell plc

Exhibit 129: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 132: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Shell plc - Segment focus

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 134: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 135: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 136: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 137: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

