Aviation Legend Commits to Major Gift at Exploration of Flight

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay Lacy has piloted aircraft for over 55,000 hours, possibly more than any other human being in history. Now his legendary achievements as a pilot in commercial, business, military, racing and test flights will inspire a new generation of aerospace leaders at Wings Over the Rockies' (Wings) Exploration of Flight Campus at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado.

The Clay Lacy Field of Dreams Flight Ramp will host exciting aviation-themed events and welcome the public and pilots alike to the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery at Centennial Airport The Clay Lacy Field of Dreams Flight Ramp will help inspire future aviators at one of the nation's busiest general aviation airports.

The "Clay Lacy Field of Dreams Flight Ramp" will be a launch pad for future aviators who visit the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery at Exploration of Flight. The major gift will help expand the 77,000 sq. ft. flight ramp to accommodate additional flight activities.

"The Field of Dreams Flight Ramp is a perfect place to recognize Clay Lacy's renowned career throughout the national aviation community," said Wings' President and CEO Maj Gen, John Barry, USAF (Ret). "His generosity will help create a focal point for America's future aviators, right here in Colorado."

The Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery provides year-round activities that interact with the Flight Ramp. Exhibits and programs provide visitors a "living hangar" with all dimensions of the flight experience. Wings volunteers have already provided hundreds of flights for area young people, teachers and those interested in aviation.

Wings Over the Rockies recognized Lacy in 2016 for his career in aviation, which included several connections to Colorado. Lynn Krogh, CEO and Founder of International Jet Aviation at Centennial Airport has known Lacy for almost fifty years.

"Clay Lacy is known throughout the aviation community as a business leader, entrepreneur, test pilot, race pilot and airline captain," said Krogh. "Exploration of Flight will be a nationally known center to launch new generations of future aviators to follow in his contrails."

To learn more about the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery at Exploration of Flight visit ExplorationOfFlight.org/BlueSky.

About Wings Over the Rockies:

Wings Over the Rockies is a Colorado-based non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. Wings strives to encourage the future aerospace leaders of tomorrow. For more information about Wings Over the Rockies please visit WingsMuseum.org or ExplorationOfFlight.org.

Media contact:

Ben Theune

209383@email4pr.com

303.360.5360 ext 110

SOURCE Wings Over the Rockies

Related Links

http://WingsMuseum.org

