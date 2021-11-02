Aviation Lubricants Market to Grow by 1.6x as Air Passenger Traffic Burgeons Post Pandemic

- Fact.MR's latest report provides in-depth analysis of the aviation lubricant market with detailed examination of the global market drivers and restraints. It highlights various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of product, aircraft, type, and sales channel.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Fact.MR, sales of aviation lubricants are expected to reach US$ 859.8 Mn by 2021. Owing to the increasing aircraft fleet worldwide and rising passenger traffic, the aviation lubricants market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Government and other private companies across the globe are launching multiple projects to build new airports and expand their aircraft fleet. This in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for aviation lubricants market.

The aviation industry was severely hit by the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This caused the sales of aviation lubricant to plummet. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 2020 was the worst year for aviation industry. Only 1.8 billion passengers flew in 2020, registering a decline of 60.2% compared to the 4.5 billion who flew in 2019.

However, with the resumption of air traffic and mass vaccination drive, the aviation sector is gradually recovering. Fact.MR projects positive growth trajectory, with the demand in the market forecast to grow by 1.6x through 2031.

As per the report, manufacturers are focusing on developing low-density lubricants in coherence with the motto of aircraft manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft. These developments are expected to remain crucial for the growth of the market.

Besides this, demand for aviation lubricants will rise in response to advancements in space technology, increasing number of space vehicles such as space crafts, and orbital launch vehicles.

According to the report, semi-synthetic & synthetic oil lubricants segment is projected to witness the highest demand during the forecast period. These lubricant fluids offer enhanced lubricating properties, including higher thermal stability, superior volatility and improved service life. Fact.MR predicts the segment to account for around half of the aviation lubricants demand globally.

Regionally, North America, spearheaded by surging demand in the U.S., will account for the maximum sales of aviation lubricants globally in 2021. Growth in the region can be attributed to the rising preference for air travel, high investments by governments, and presence of leading aircraft companies such as Boeing and the Airbus Group in the U.S.

"Post COVID-19, aviation lubricants market is anticipated to register strong growth as global tourism regains momentum. People are willing to spend on travel and tourism as governments gradually ease stringent travel restrictions. Driven by this, the sales of aviation lubricants are expected to grow over the forthcoming years," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Aviation Lubricants Market Survey

With highly advanced aviation sector, increasing investments by government to expand aircraft fleet and presence of leading market players, the U.S. is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2031.

China aviation lubricants market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031, owing to the increasing government support and increasing airport expansion projects.

aviation lubricants market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031, owing to the increasing government support and increasing airport expansion projects. Based on type, semi-synthetic & synthetic oil aviation lubricants segment is likely to surpass US$ 900 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. In terms of aircraft, demand for aviation lubricants for large commercial jets category is projected to grow by 6% CAGR through 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing passenger traffic across the world due to reduced airfares, growing tourism, and increasing spending by people on recreational activities is positively impacting the aviation lubricants market.

Rising need to improve fuel efficiency of aircraft will improve the demand for better aviation lubricants.

Expanding aircraft infrastructure and increasing number of aircrafts will continue to improve the sales prospects of aviation lubricants in the future.

High government spending on defense aviation segment is projected to accelerate the growth of aviation lubricants market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the aviation lubricants market are aiming at developing long term relationships with aviation operators. They have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions to increase their sales.

In September 2021 , Luxaviation, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide, announced the strategic collaboration with Shell Aviation, a leading global supplier of aviation fuels and lubricants. The collaboration will help the companies to expand their operations and product portfolios globally.

, Luxaviation, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide, announced the strategic collaboration with Shell Aviation, a leading global supplier of aviation fuels and lubricants. The collaboration will help the companies to expand their operations and product portfolios globally. In July 2021 , ExxonMobil and Avelo Airlines announced that ExxonMobil will be the sole aviation lubricants supplier for Avelo's growing fleet.

Some of the prominent players operating in the aviation lubricants market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Total Group

NYCO

Lalizas Italia S.r.L

Eastman Chemical Company

The Chemours Company

Phillips 66 Company

Nye Lubricants Inc.

Others

More Insights on the Global Aviation Lubricants Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of aviation lubricants market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for aviation lubricants with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product

Aviation Engine Oils

Turbine Engine Oils



Piston Engine Oils

Aviation Hydraulic Fluids

Aviation Greases

Other Aviation Lubricants

Aircraft

Aviation Lubricants for Business Jets & Turboprop Planes

Aviation Lubricants for Large Commercial Jets

Aviation Lubricants for Piston Engine Aircraft

Aviation Lubricants for Helicopters

Aviation Lubricants for Other Aircraft

Type

Mineral Oil Aviation Lubricants

Semi-synthetic & Synthetic Oil Aviation Lubricants

Bio-based Oil Aviation Lubricants

Other Types of Aviation Lubricants

Sales Channel

Aviation Lubricants Sales via OEMs

Aviation Lubricants Sales via MROs

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into aviation lubricants demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for aviation lubricants market between 2021 and 2031

Aviation lubricants market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Aviation lubricants market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

