Aviation Market in Middle East to record USD 6.17 Bn incremental growth; Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, and Bombardier Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Market in Middle East by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 6.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., and Dassault Aviation SA among others as dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, products offered by vendors, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and other important statistics to help businesses make better decisions. Get to know about the scope of the market study by Technavio. Download Sample PDF Report Now
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Aircraft Co. LLC, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in oil and gas prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aviation market in Middle East, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the aviation market in Middle East is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The following are identified as dominant vendors in the market:
- Airbus SE: The company offers aviation solutions such as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, helicopters.
- Avions de Transport Regional GIE: The company offers aviation solutions such as ATR 42 600, ATR 42 600S.
- Bombardier Inc.: The company offers aviation solutions such as Challenger, Global, and defense aircrafts.
- Dassault Aviation SA: The company offers aviation solutions such as Rafale, Neuron, Falcon 10X.
- Embraer SA: The company offers aviation solutions such as Fly E32, E 190F, E 195F Freighter.
- Cirrus Design Corp.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Honda Aircraft Co. LLC
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Textron Inc.
- The Boeing Co.
Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Scope
An increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in oil and gas prices might hamper the market growth. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aviation market in the middle east report covers the following areas:
Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Segmentation
Aviation Market in the Middle East is segmented as below:
- Type
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- General Aircraft
- Geography
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Turkey
- Israel
- Rest Of Middle East
Gain deeper insights into the growth contribution of each business segment. Identify potential areas to invest in over the forecast period and gain confidence. Read Our Report Sample Now
Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aviation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aviation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aviation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation market vendors
|
Aviation Market In Middle East Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 6.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.35
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East
|
Key consumer countries
|
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Aircraft Co. LLC, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Middle East: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on General aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on General aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 71: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Airbus SE
- Exhibit 73: Airbus SE - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Airbus SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Airbus SE - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Airbus SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Airbus SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Avions de Transport Regional GIE
- Exhibit 78: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bombardier Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Bombardier Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Bombardier Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: Bombardier Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dassault Aviation SA
- Exhibit 84: Dassault Aviation SA - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Dassault Aviation SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Dassault Aviation SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Embraer SA
- Exhibit 87: Embraer SA - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Embraer SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Embraer SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Embraer SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 General Dynamics Corp.
- Exhibit 91: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 94: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Leonardo Spa
- Exhibit 96: Leonardo Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Leonardo Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Leonardo Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus
- 10.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 101: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Textron Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Textron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Textron Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Textron Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Textron Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Textron Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Boeing Co.
- Exhibit 111: The Boeing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: The Boeing Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: The Boeing Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 119: Research methodology
- Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 121: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
