Aviation market size in the Middle East is estimated to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by an increase in the number of airports and terminals - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation market size in the Middle East is estimated to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6% according to Technavio. The increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed is notably driving the aviation market growth, however, the factors such as fluctuations in oil and gas prices may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026

Read the 118-page report with TOC on "Aviation market analysis report by type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aircraft) and geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/aviation-market-industry-in-middle-east-analysis

Aviation market in the Middle East: Major Trend

The growing demand for business jets is one of the major trends influencing the aviation market growth in the Middle East .

The Middle East has a large population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. This has raised the demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets that offer high luxury and comfort.

In 2021, the market witnessed the adoption of 14 business jets in the Middle East and the demand is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

With the rising adoption of business jets, the demand for charter operations is also increasing in the region. All these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the aviation market in the Middle East

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can

Aviation Market in the Middle East: Key Vendors

Airbus SE

Avions de Transport Regional GIE

Bombardier Inc.

Cirrus Design Corp.

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer SA

General Dynamics Corp.

Honda Aircraft Co. LLC

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Aviation Market in the Middle East: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Commercial aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Military aircraft - size, and forecast 2021-2026

General aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 United Arab Emirates - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Turkey - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Israel - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Middle East - size and forecast 2021-2026

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this aviation market in the Middle East report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive aviation market growth in the Middle East during the next five years

during the next five years Precise estimation of the aviation market size in the Middle East and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aviation industry in the Middle East

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation market vendors in the Middle East

The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,829.94 million . The growing preference for newer generation aircraft is notably driving the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market growth, although factors such as delays in scheduled aircraft deliveries may impede the market growth.

Aviation Market in Middle East Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 118 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.17 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Key countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Aircraft Co. LLC, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

