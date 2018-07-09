Aviation Technical Services (ATS) Announces New Chief People Officer

"As we continue to grow our company and expand our integrated service offering, it became apparent that we needed a senior people leader to drive the search and retention of the next generation of ATS talent in a competitive workforce landscape," said Matt Yerbic, ATS CEO. "Dayna Eden has decades of HR experience that will be a valuable asset to our Executive Team, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to ATS as our first Chief People Officer."

Dayna holds a M.B.A. from the Albers School of Business at Seattle University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with HRM emphasis from City University. She has been a HR Management Certification Instructor at the Everett Community College, and has served on the Everett Public Schools STEM Program Advisory Board since 2012.

About Aviation Technical Services



Aviation Technical Services (ATS) provides a broad and growing portfolio of technical services in MRO, engineering, component repair, parts development and component sales world-wide. ATS supports both narrow body and wide body aircraft operators in the commercial and military aviation markets. Since its founding in 1970, ATS has been consistently recognized for award-winning support of turnkey fleet transition/integration, aircraft modifications, aircraft heavy maintenance, innovative inventory management programs and MRO component repair of accessories, structures, flight control surfaces, complex composites, fuel components, hydraulics, pneumatics, heat exchangers and electrical components. For more information, visit www.atsmro.com.

SOURCE Aviation Technical Services

Related Links

http://www.atsmro.com

