Aviation Technical Services (ATS) Celebrates Award for Components Site Director Mark Saretsky

"Over the last five years Mark has been instrumental to the success of our components business by streamlining the organizational structure, reducing costs, and ultimately increasing revenue by 50 percent while doubling site profitability." Said Mike Beck, former Senior Vice President, Aviation Technical Services, one of the people who nominated Mark for the award. As a result of his creativity and leadership, Mark was promoted to site leader in 2017, making him the youngest site leader in ATS by more than a decade.

Mark is honored to receive the award for his efforts, and believes that his ability to embrace technology is one of the key reasons he was nominated. Mark adds, "My career goal is to focus on driving excellent value by leveraging new technology solutions and building customer and supplier partnerships."

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science in aviation management at Central Washington University and a MBA from Seattle University. He is certified as a Six Sigma Green and Black Belt. Read more about Mark Saretsky and his background here. Award winners are showcased in AMT Magazine's August / September 2018 issue which can be downloaded here.

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) was founded nearly 50 years ago on the shared principles of trust, support and partnership with customers and employees. Through hard work and dedication to doing what's right, ATS has built a better aviation services organization that is customer focused and easy to do business with. ATS provides a portfolio of complementary aircraft maintenance services worldwide, offering airframe, component repair, component sales, engineering services and alternate solutions to commercial, regional and military customers, allowing ATS to deploy comprehensive solutions to solve the most critical maintenance issues faster and more cost effectively. Visit us at www.atsmro.com.

