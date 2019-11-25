Aviation Test Equipment: World Market Outlook and Forecast to 2024 - Enhanced Focus on R&D to Develop More Advanced Product Variants is Driving Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Test Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aviation test equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



The flourishing aerospace and defense industries are the key factors driving the market growth. Aviation test equipment is used to manage tests and monitor and report results. They also aid in the construction, improvement and integration of several weapon systems, which contributes to their extensive demand in the defense sector. The increasing trend of software-adaptable solutions coupled with their ability of testing multiple weapons is also augmenting the market growth.



Enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) to develop more advanced product variants is further driving the industry growth. Moreover, the changing trends in the aviation sector, which often fuse the innovations with traditional systems is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.



Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing defense budget and the rise in expenditure on the aviation industry by governments of several nations across the globe.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global aviation test equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global aviation test equipment industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aviation test equipment industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aviation test equipment industry?

What is the structure of the global aviation test equipment industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global aviation test equipment industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aviation Test Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Electrical

6.2 Hydraulic

6.3 Pneumatic

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

7.1 Commercial Sector

7.2 Defense/Military Sector

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3.2 Boeing

12.3.3 General Electric Co.

12.3.4 3M

12.3.5 Airbus

12.3.6 Rockwell Collins

12.3.7 Moog Inc.

12.3.8 Teradyne Inc.

12.3.9 SPHEREA Test & Services

12.3.10 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



