Aviation Week Network Announces 2018 Program Excellence Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviation Week Network today announced the winners of its annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, sponsored this year by Siemens PLM Software. The awards honor global aerospace and defense programs and projects, their leaders and their teams for going beyond meeting requirements to exemplify the best in value creation, leadership, adapting to complexity and executing with excellence.

Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards were created in response to repeated concerns about the complexity and difficulty associated with managing and leading the aerospace and defense programs that are the foundation of the industry. During the evaluation process, more than 300 program management representatives from across industry and government score each application, resulting in the widespread sharing of innovative practices and processes.

"Aerospace is in a renaissance with far-ranging new technologies, tools and processes in development. This year we again celebrate the best of these programs, not so much for their technological muscle but for bringing together creativity, technology, and leadership to create all new possibilities in defense, space and air transport," said Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network.

Winners were announced at the Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference, held in McLean, Virginia. Finalists and winners received awards and winners are featured in Aviation Week & Space Technology and at www.AviationWeek.com.

Winners of the 2018 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards are:

Special Projects

The F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System, developed by a joint venture between Rockwell Collins and Elbit Systems of America, known as RCEVS

Bob Hess, Program Director at Elbit Systems of America

Bret Tinkey, Program Director at Rockwell Collins

Supply Chain Research and Development

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite developed by Raytheon Co.

Angela Juranek, Program Manager at Raytheon

Greg Mandt, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Supply Chain Production

The Semi-active Laser Seeker for the Joint Direct Attack Munition from Elbit Systems of America

John Flippen, Program Manager, Elbit Systems of America

Supplier Aftermarket

The Global Adaptive Planning-Collaborative Information Environment program from Northrop Grumman

Joshua Sagucio, Program Manager, Northrop Grumman

2nd Lt. Catharine Wagner, U.S. Air Force

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Research and Development

F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor program, The Boeing Co.

Jason Brandstetter, Program Manager, The Boeing Co.

Martin Kendrick, Program Director, U.S. Air Force

OEM Production

The Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM®), from Raytheon Co.

Samuel Deneke, Program Director, Raytheon

Al Iannaccone, U.S. Air Force

OEM Aftermarket

The F-16 Iraq program, Lockheed Martin Corp.

Susan Ouzts, VP, F-16 Programs, Lockheed Martin

Christine Bahry, Iraq Security Assistance Program Manager, U.S. Air Force

AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

The Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, Air Transport World, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contacts

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com

SOURCE Aviation Week Network

Related Links

http://www.AviationWeek.com

