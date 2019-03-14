Avid Technology Announces Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, provided guidance for the first quarter of 2019 and reaffirmed full-year 2019 guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue was $112.7 million , an increase of 5% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Revenue excluding non-cash revenue was $112.4 million , an increase of 7% year-over-year and 10% sequentially.

, an increase of 5% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Revenue excluding non-cash revenue was , an increase of 7% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. Gross Margin was 59.0%, up 450 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 60.8%, up 480 basis points year-over-year.

Operating Expenses were $54.4 million , an increase of 1% year-over-year and 2% sequentially largely driven by a $5.2M legal settlement recognized as a credit in Q4 2017 offset by savings from operational efficiency initiatives. Excluding the non-recurring settlement, operating expenses declined by $4.4 million year-over year.

, an increase of 1% year-over-year and 2% sequentially largely driven by a legal settlement recognized as a credit in Q4 2017 offset by savings from operational efficiency initiatives. Excluding the non-recurring settlement, operating expenses declined by year-over year. Operating Income was $12.1 million , an improvement of $7.3 million year-over-year and $5.0 million sequentially.

, an improvement of year-over-year and sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.3 million , an increase of 42% year-over-year and 46% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 18.9%, up 490 basis points year-over-year and sequentially.

, an increase of 42% year-over-year and 46% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 18.9%, up 490 basis points year-over-year and sequentially. GAAP net income per common share was $0.14 , up from net loss per common share of ($0.02) in Q4 2017.

, up from net loss per common share of in Q4 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities was $20.1 million .

. Free Cash Flow was $17.7 million .

. Software revenue from subscriptions increased 77% year-over-year, surpassing $10 million in the quarter.

in the quarter. Revenue through the Company's e-commerce activities was up 50% year-over-year.

2018 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue was $413.3 million , a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Revenue, excluding non-cash revenue, was $407.1 million , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Revenue, excluding non-cash revenue, was , an increase of 5% year-over-year. Gross Margin was 57.9%, up 10 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 59.8%, up 10 basis points year-over-year.

Operating Expenses were $225.5 million , a decrease of 5% year-over-year largely driven by savings from operational efficiency initiatives.

, a decrease of 5% year-over-year largely driven by savings from operational efficiency initiatives. Operating Income was $13.7 million , an increase of 161%, or $8.4 million , year-over-year.

, an increase of 161%, or , year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $47.5 million , a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 11.5%, flat with 2017.

, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 11.5%, flat with 2017. GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.26) , up from GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.33) in 2017.

, up from GAAP net loss per common share of in 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.8 million .

. Free Cash Flow was $5.9 million , an increase of $4.8 million from the prior year.

, an increase of from the prior year. Software revenue from subscriptions increased 78% year-over-year, with approximately 125,000 cloud-enabled software subscriptions at the end of 2018.

Revenue through the Company's e-commerce activities was up 52% year-over-year, surpassing $50 million for the year.

for the year. Recurring Revenue was 56% of the Company's revenue in 2018 up from 49% in 2017.

Annual Contract Value (ACV) was $248 million at the end of 2018 up from $216 million at the end of 2017, reflecting continuing growth in Avid's high-margin subscription revenue plus maintenance revenues and revenues under long-term agreements.

"Our return to revenue growth and the improvement in our key financial metrics, including Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA, demonstrate an improving business profile for our Company," said Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President of Avid. "Additionally, the management team is focused on continuing to build upon a scalable recurring revenue model as evidenced by our double-digit growth in subscriptions and e-commerce revenue. We intend to continue to drive R&D investments in key product areas in 2019 which are expected to set the foundation for future growth for the Company."

"We ended 2018 with strong momentum evidenced by our improving revenue streams, gross margin and cash flow. With our strong revenue backlog and the savings from our internal efficiency programs we have visibility to continued improvements in Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA during 2019," commented Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avid.

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics" and "Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures".

First Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2019, Avid is providing Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Avid is also reaffirming its guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for full-year 2019.

(in $ millions) Q1 2019 Full Year 2019 Revenue $96 - $104 $420 - $430





Adjusted EBITDA $7 - $12 $60 - $65





Free Cash Flow

$12 - $17

All guidance presented by the Company is inherently uncertain and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Avid's actual future results of operations could differ materially from those shown in the table above. For a discussion of some of the key assumptions underlying the guidance, as well as the key risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, please see "Forward-Looking Statements" below as well as the Avid Technology Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Business Update presentation posted on Avid's Investor Relations website.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics

Avid includes non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and non-GAAP Gross Margin. The Company also includes the operational metrics of Bookings, Cloud-enabled software subscriptions, Recurring Revenue and Annual Contract Value in this release. Avid believes the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics provided in this release provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company's performance. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics are included in our Form 8-K filed today. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures in this release to the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods presented are set forth below and are also included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com, which also includes definitions of all operational metrics.

The earnings release also includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not included in the earnings release due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible at this time. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release, including the tables attached hereto, include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including projections and statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Among other things, this press release includes estimated results of operations for the three months ending March 31, 2019 and the year ending December 31, 2019, which estimates are based on a variety of assumptions about key factors and metrics that will determine our future results of operations, including, for example, anticipated market uptake of new products and market-based cost inflation. Other forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance such as future operating results and expenses; earnings; backlog; revenue backlog conversion rate; product mix and free cash flow; Recurring Revenue and Annual Contract Value; our future strategy and business plans; our product plans, including products under development, such as cloud and subscription based offerings; our ability to raise capital and our liquidity. The projected future results of operations, and the other forward-looking statements in this release, are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance resulting from: our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan, and meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; seasonal factors; adverse changes in economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; and the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our company. Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe®™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, NewsCutter, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.















Consolidated Statements of Operations















(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017



















Net revenues:

















Products

$ 60,185

$ 56,481

$ 205,107

$ 209,461

Services

52,499

50,777

208,175

209,542

Total net revenues

112,684

107,258

413,282

419,003



















Cost of revenues:

















Products

31,074

32,128

110,758

112,606

Services

13,146

14,734

55,560

56,481

Amortization of intangible assets

1,950

1,950

7,800

7,800

Total cost of revenues

46,170

48,812

174,118

176,887



















Gross profit

66,514

58,446

239,164

242,116



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development

14,836

16,308

62,379

68,212

Marketing and selling

23,921

25,776

101,273

106,257

General and administrative

13,574

10,624

55,230

53,892

Amortization of intangible assets

361

362

1,450

1,450

Restructuring costs, net

1,747

595

5,148

7,059

Total operating expenses

54,439

53,665

225,480

236,870



















Operating income

12,075

4,781

13,684

5,246



















Interest and other expense, net

(5,725)

(5,203)

(23,087)

(18,668) Income (loss) before income taxes

6,350

(422)

(9,403)

(13,422)



















Provision for income taxes

447

459

1,271

133 Net income (loss)

$ 5,903

$ (881)

$ (10,674)

$ (13,555)



















Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted

$ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.33)



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

41,860

41,216

41,662

41,020 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

42,430

41,216

41,662

41,020

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

















Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures









(unaudited - in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,

Non-GAAP revenue

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP revenue

$ 112,684

$ 107,258

$ 413,282

$ 419,003

Amortization of acquired deferred revenue

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP revenue

112,684

107,258

413,282

419,003

Pre-2011 Revenue

-

78

-

985

Elim PCS

-

-

-

1,700

Non-GAAP Revenue w/o Pre-2011 and Elim

112,684

107,180

413,282

416,318





















Non-GAAP gross profit

















GAAP gross profit

66,514

58,446

239,164

242,116

Amortization of intangible assets

1,950

1,950

7,800

7,800

Stock-based compensation

99

(305)

321

242

Non-GAAP gross profit

68,563

60,091

247,285

250,158

Pre-2011 Revenue

-

78

-

985

Elim PCS

-

-

-

1,700

Non-GAAP gross profit w/o Pre-2011 and Elim

68,563

60,013

247,285

247,473





















Non-GAAP operating expenses

















GAAP operating expenses

54,439

53,665

225,480

236,870

Less Amortization of intangible assets

(361)

(362)

(1,450)

(1,450)

Less Stock-based compensation

(1,828)

(2,741)

(5,937)

(8,069)

Less Restructuring costs, net

(1,747)

(595)

(5,148)

(7,059)

Less Restatement costs

(11)

(558)

(826)

(1,284)

Less Acquisition, integration and other costs

(300)

(266)

(361)

(163)

Less Efficiency program costs

(14)

(931)

(94)

(3,985)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

50,178

48,212

211,664

214,860





















Non-GAAP operating income

















GAAP operating income

12,075

4,781

13,684

5,246

Amortization of intangible assets

2,311

2,312

9,250

9,250

Stock-based compensation

1,927

2,436

6,258

8,311

Restructuring costs, net

1,747

595

5,148

7,059

Restatement costs

11

558

826

1,284

Acquisition, integration and other costs

300

266

361

163

Efficiency program costs

14

931

94

3,985

Non-GAAP operating income

18,385

11,879

35,621

35,298





















Adjusted EBITDA

















Non-GAAP operating income (from above)

18,385

11,879

35,621

35,298

Depreciation

2,924

3,093

11,891

13,087

Adjusted EBITDA

21,309

14,972

47,512

48,385

Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.9%

14.0%

11.5%

11.5%

Pre-2011 Revenue

-

78

-

985

Elim PCS

-

-

-

1,700

Adjusted EBITDA w/o Pre-2011 and Elim

21,309

14,894

47,512

45,700

Adjusted EBITDA w/o Pre-2011 and Elim margin

18.9%

13.9%

11.5%

11.0%





















Adjusted free cash flow

















GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

20,070

2,833

15,822

8,936

Capital expenditures

(2,396)

(1,752)

(9,936)

(7,877)

Free Cash Flow

17,674

1,081

5,886

1,059





















Non-Operational / One-time Items

















Restructuring payments

714

2,599

5,741

12,139

Restatement payments

146

455

1,133

834

Acquisition, integration and other payments

63

120

53

313

Efficiency program payments

-

500

134

3,863

Sub-Total Non-Operational / One-Time Items

923

3,674

7,061

17,149





















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 18,597

$ 4,755

$ 12,947

$ 18,208

Adjusted free cash flow conversion of adjusted EBITDA

87%

32%

27%

38%





















These non-GAAP measures reflect how Avid manages its businesses internally. Avid's non-GAAP measures may varyfrom how other

companies present non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules

or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with,

disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in

addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







(unaudited - in thousands)





















December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,103

$ 57,223 Restricted cash

8,500

- Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,339 and $11,142







at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

67,754

40,134 Inventories

32,956

38,421 Prepaid expenses

8,853

8,208 Contract assets

16,513

- Other current assets

5,917

10,341 Total current assets

196,596

154,327









Property and equipment, net

21,582

21,903 Intangible assets, net

4,432

13,682 Goodwill

32,643

32,643 Long-term deferred tax assets, net

1,158

1,318 Other long-term assets

9,432

10,811 Total assets

$ 265,843

$ 234,684









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 39,239

$ 30,160 Accrued compensation and benefits

21,967

25,466 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,547

31,549 Income taxes payable

1,853

1,815 Short-term debt

1,405

5,906 Deferred revenues

85,662

121,184 Total current liabilities

187,673

216,080









Long-term debt

220,590

204,498 Long-term deferred revenues

13,939

73,429 Other long-term liabilities

10,302

9,247 Total liabilities

432,504

503,254









Stockholders' deficit:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,339 shares issued,

and 41,948 shares and 41,356 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017,

respectively

423

423 Additional paid-in capital

1,028,924

1,035,808 Accumulated deficit

(1,187,010)

(1,284,703) Treasury stock at cost, net of reissuances, 391 shares and 983 shares at December

31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

(5,231)

(17,672) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,767)

(2,426) Total stockholders' deficit

(166,661)

(268,570) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 265,843

$ 234,684

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(unaudited - in thousands)































Twelve Months Ended









December 31,









2018

2017 (1)















Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (10,674)

$ (13,555)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 21,142

22,337



Provision for (recovery from) doubtful accounts 119

(340)



Stock-based compensation expense 6,258

8,311



Non-cash provision for restructuring 1,083

3,191



Non-cash interest expense 8,987

8,951



Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (996)

7,336



Provision for (benefit from) deferred taxes 113

(873)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable (6,689)

3,800





Inventories (551)

12,280





Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,832

(7,567)





Accounts payable 9,148

3,606





Accrued expenses, compensation and benefits and other liabilities (8,853)

(8,189)





Income taxes payable 38

800





Deferred revenue and contract assets (9,135)

(31,152) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,822

8,936















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (9,936)

(7,877)

Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets 19

(36) Net cash used in investing activities (9,917)

(7,913)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 22,688

16,694

Repayment of debt (18,451)

(6,735)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 355

445

Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (998)

(1,329)

Partial retirement of the Notes conversion feature and capped call option unwind

(58)

-

Payments for credit facility issuance costs (1,000)

(700) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,536

8,375















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (780)

1,087 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7,661

10,485 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 60,433

49,948 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year $ 68,094

$ 60,433 Supplemental information:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,103

$ 57,223 Restricted cash 8,500

- Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 3,491

3,210 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 68,094

$ 60,433















(1) The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2017 has been revised to reflect the adoption, on January 1, 2018, of ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows reflects the changes during the periods in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Therefore, restricted cash activity is included with cash when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown.

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

















Supplemental Revenue Information

















(unaudited - in millions)





































Backlog Disclosure for Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

















December 31, 2017









As Previously

Reported

ASC 606

Adj.

As

Adjusted

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2018 Revenue Backlog*





































Deferred Revenue $ 194.6

$ (96.6) (1) $ 98.0

$ 88.2

$ 99.6 Other Backlog 341.5

(6.6) (2) 334.9

370.9

357.2 Total Revenue Backlog $ 536.1

$ (103.2)

$ 432.9

$ 459.1

$ 456.8







































The expected timing of recognition of revenue backlog as of December 31, 2018 is as follows:







































2019

2020

2021

Thereafter

Total



















Deferred Revenue $ 80.4

$ 12.6

$ 3.9

$ 2.7

$ 99.6 Other Backlog 109.5

66.9

64.4

116.4

357.2 Total Revenue Backlog $ 189.9

$ 79.5

$ 68.3

$ 119.1

$ 456.8



*A definition of Revenue Backlog is included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com.

(1) The reduction is primarily attributable to the elimination of the requirement to have vendor specific objective evidence of fair value for undelivered elements that existed under ASC 605, the prior applicable accounting guidance, for software products, which no longer precludes revenue recognition under ASC 606. The impact of the adoption of ASC 606 reported in our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018 has been revised to reflect an additional reduction to deferred revenue and accumulated deficit as of January 1, 2018 of $3.8 million.

(2) For subscription contracts, we are now required under ASC 606 to record contract assets for annual and multi-year subscriptions that are billed monthly, resulting in an increase in contract assets at the date of adoption. In addition, some of our enterprise agreements have fixed payment schedules whereas the timing of the fulfillment of performance obligations under the contracts can vary, which can result in the fulfillment of performance obligations exceeding contract billings, which also results in contract assets.



