Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks—Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day Conference

Thursday, April 1 st , 2021, 6:00 am PDT

Participants include:



Arthur Levin , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Avidity Biosciences

Michael Binks , MD, Vice President of Clinical Research, Pfizer

Louise Rodino-Klapac , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarepta Therapeutics

Carl Morris , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Solid Biosciences

Sam Wadsworth , Chief Scientific Officer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day

Tuesday, April 6 th , 2021

, 2021 Avidity management participation in investor 1x1 meetings

20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Monday, April 12 th , 2021, 12:45pm PDT

, 2021, Webcast presentation

Live webcasts of the Guggenheim panel and Needham presentation will be available on the Investors section of Avidity's website and a replay of both events archived on the site.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is driven to change lives with a new class of therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) that are designed to overcome current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity's proprietary AOC platform combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and muscle atrophy. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune, cardiac and other cell types.

Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about Avidity's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with Avidity on LinkedIn .

