Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Mar 25, 2021, 16:05 ET
LA JOLLA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:
- Guggenheim Healthcare Talks—Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day Conference
Thursday, April 1st, 2021, 6:00 am PDT
- Panel on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
- Participants include:
- Arthur Levin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Avidity Biosciences
- Michael Binks, MD, Vice President of Clinical Research, Pfizer
- Louise Rodino-Klapac, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarepta Therapeutics
- Carl Morris, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Solid Biosciences
- Sam Wadsworth, Chief Scientific Officer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
- Avidity management participation in investor 1x1 meetings
- 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, April 12th, 2021, 12:45pm PDT
- Webcast presentation
Live webcasts of the Guggenheim panel and Needham presentation will be available on the Investors section of Avidity's website and a replay of both events archived on the site.
About Avidity
Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is driven to change lives with a new class of therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) that are designed to overcome current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity's proprietary AOC platform combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and muscle atrophy. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune, cardiac and other cell types.
Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about Avidity's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with Avidity on LinkedIn.
Contacts:
Company:
Mike MacLean
(858) 401-7900
[email protected]
Media and Investors:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
[email protected]
SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.
Share this article