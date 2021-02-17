Avidity Biosciences to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Sarah Boyce, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Art Levin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 2:00pm PST. The conference is being held in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.aviditybiosciences.com in the Investors section. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called AOCs designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity utilizes its proprietary AOC platform to design, engineer and develop therapeutics that combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies in order to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead

product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its four other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy and Pompe disease. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune and other cell types.

Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

