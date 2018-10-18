AvidXchange and Rent Manager Extends Strategic Partnership to Optimize Spend Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange™, the leading B2B payment solutions provider for midsize companies, is pleased to announce their enhanced relationship and integration with London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of the property management software, Rent Manager®. Since 2014, the alliance has provided Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solutions to the real estate market by developing an integration between these two valuable platforms.

Through the partnership, Rent Manager® users are able to enjoy a fully automated AP and payment experience that streamlines the invoice capture, invoice approval workflow, and bill payment process. Real estate businesses will now have access to the most innovative real estate payment solutions to improve control and increase efficiency. This partnership offers benefits such as:

The opportunity to access over 400,000 suppliers as a part of the AvidXchange Payment Network, a large majority of which currently serve the Real Estate industry making electronic payment adoption much faster and easier

Reduced operating costs for property management companies by eliminating paper and enabling staff the freedom to review and approve vendor invoices and payment from mobile devices

Superb client experience driven by a seamless integration where clients can access automated invoices and payments "inside" the Rent Manager platform

"Since AvidXchange has partnered with LCS through the property management software Rent Manager®, our joint customers have expressed their excitement in this seamless solution and the operational efficiency it has provided their businesses," said Michael Praeger, CEO and co-founder of AvidXchange. "As a company that strives to deliver the best solutions to our customers, AvidXchange looks forward to continuing this collaboration which will extend benefits to many Rent Manager users to come."

"Rent Manager's open application programming interface (API) gives our users the chance to integrate cutting-edge property management technologies, like AvidXchange, into their everyday operations," President and CEO of LCS and Rent Manager creator, David Hegemann. "We're pleased to continue adding new features and innovative updates to our collection's offerings."

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ simplifies the way companies pay their bills through a trusted network fostering a true buyer and supplier collaboration. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange automates the end-to-end payment process for midmarket companies spanning across multiple industries including Real Estate, Community Association Management, Construction, Financial Services, Energy, and more. Headquartered in one of the top financial districts in the United States, AvidXchange has spent the last 18 years revolutionizing the FinTech space. As a result, Forbes identified AvidXchange as one of the top leading cloud companies in the world today. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association and one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years. Ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, AvidXchange continues to remain true to its most valued competitive advantage – its people. For eight consecutive years, AvidXchange has been honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.

LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 30,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.

