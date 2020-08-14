AvidXchange bridges digital divide through Tech Rising initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today launched Tech Rising, an initiative spearheaded by the AvidXchange Foundation that aims to remove barriers to technology education and resources for youth and young adults. This initiative kick starts the AvidXchange Foundation's strategic focus on bridging the digital divide in Charlotte by providing tools and opportunities to middle and high school students, including the STEAM and essential skills programming necessary to succeed in a digital world.

Over the next three years, AvidXchange has committed to closing the technology gap in Charlotte by distributing refurbished laptops with internet access to 5,000 students, working with 16,000 students in Title I middle schools to provide STEAM curriculum and helping 8,000 students in Title I high schools develop critical career skills.

"Removing barriers to technology education and careers starts as part of a student's education long before submitting a resume or filling out a college application," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "Through the AvidXchange Foundation, we are chipping away at the technology barriers to bridge the digital divide and help create economic mobility for youth and young adults in our community."

The AvidXchange Foundation partners with organizations that share its mission, including E2D ("Eliminate the Digital Divide"), Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative, Road to Hire, Out Teach, Junior Achievement and Digi-Bridge.

Recognizing the importance of providing a community solution, corporate partners like Bank of America, Microsoft and Wells Fargo are also joining the AvidXchange Foundation Tech Rising mission to equip youth with the technology, access and education needed to launch successful technology careers.

"Collaborating with businesses like AvidXchange has helped us close the digital gap for more than 7,000 families since 2013," said Pat Millen, founder and executive director, E2D. "Providing laptops and tech education is only the beginning – we're leading a larger conversation around the impact of digital exclusion in our community."

The AvidXchange Foundation was founded in 2015 in response to helping elementary school children impacted by hurricane Katrina. It has since continued to grow to positively influence youth in the communities where AvidXchange employees work and live. In 2019, the AvidXchange Foundation supported more than 150 philanthropic events where more than 750 volunteers clocked over 2,500 hours.

