AvidXchange introduces REVx at Your Desk virtual event series, providing middle market companies tools and insights to operate more efficiently in today's environment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced the launch of REVx at Your Desk. A monthly webinar series that virtually brings together finance and AP professionals, REVx at Your Desk provides an opportunity to learn about industry trends, hear from influential thought leaders and explore using automation to improve AP and payments processes in the new normal of today's environment.

REVx at Your Desk will launch today, May 27 at 2 p.m. EST, with renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert and subject of Catch Me If You Can, Frank Abagnale, and AvidXchange Chief Information Security Officer, Christina Quaine, discussing how to mitigate escalating fraud threats to save businesses millions.

The monthly event series will include engaging thought leadership discussion and actionable takeaways on topics like ensuring businesses have the right fintech stack, making investments to meet the needs of tomorrow's AP department, growing supplier relationships and 2021 predictions.

"As many companies shift their focus to virtual experiences and automated ways of working, it's necessary to support them in that journey by providing easily accessible digital resources," said Michael Praeger, Co-Founder and CEO of AvidXchange. "So, while we can't physically gather industry leaders to share their insights and learnings with AP teams, we can provide a means for both to interact in an ongoing and engaging way through REVx at Your Desk."

REVx, AvidXchange's annual in-person conference, will reconvene May 17-19, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. REVx gathers industry leaders, AP experts and finance professionals together with AvidXchange customers and partners for a two-day experience to explore AP and payments automation and building the right financial technology stack in today's digitally driven workplace. For more information and event updates, visit www.REVx20.com.

Learn more or register for REVx at Your Desk here.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. Founded in the year 2000, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually across its network of more than 600,000 suppliers, transforming the way 6,000 customers in North America pay their bills. AvidXchange is distinguished as a global fintech unicorn and one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. with 1,500 employees supporting customers across seven office locations. For more information, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

www.avidxchange.com

