Avient Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Guidance for 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, today reported its full year and fourth quarter results for 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.81 and compared to $0.08 in the prior year fourth quarter. The company noted that GAAP EPS includes special items of $0.29 (Attachment 3) primarily associated with one-time tax benefits of $0.35, which was partially offset by acquisition-related and restructuring costs. Adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeded the $0.48 projection included in the Company's performance update provided in December and was driven by better-than-expected sales in the Color, Additives and Inks segment.

"I am extremely pleased with our record fourth quarter results, as every segment and end market grew over the prior year fourth quarter. SEM generated its highest-ever quarterly operating income at $30 million, a 58% increase over prior year fourth quarter. For the year, SEM grew operating income 13%, as demand for our composites technologies continues to strengthen," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation.

Mr. Patterson added, "Our Color, Additives and Inks segment also delivered record operating income of $58 million during the fourth quarter. This represents a 45% increase over the prior year quarter, pro forma for the Clariant Masterbatch business."

The Company highlighted that integration of the Clariant Masterbatch business is continuing to exceed expectations. Total expected cost synergy estimates increased from $60 million to $75 million, and the rate of capture has also accelerated. Customer collaboration and feedback has been extremely positive, and cultural integration has been excellent, as evidenced by the employee engagement scores that clearly reflect Avient is a great place to work.

Mr. Patterson reflected on 2020 saying, "It was a historic year where we brought two global leaders together to create an even stronger company – now known as Avient. Thanks to our talented associates and strategic portfolio investments, we have navigated the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. We held our priorities firm by keeping health and safety first, providing world-class service to our customers, and utilizing our unique position to aid in recovery efforts as an essential supplier throughout the world."

2021 Outlook

Commenting on the Company's 2021 outlook, Mr. Patterson said, "As the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a recovery from the pandemic, we anticipate our businesses will continue to benefit from new product development requiring sustainable solutions as well as demand for consumer and healthcare applications. We will also uniquely benefit from the Clariant Masterbatch acquisition and related synergy capture, which is well ahead of schedule."

Mr. Patterson added, "We will provide more details on our upcoming webcast, but our headline projection for 2021 is that we expect revenue growth of approximately 8% pro forma will drive adjusted EPS expansion from $1.93 to $2.40 - an increase of 24%."

The Company noted it will provide more details on its 2021 outlook during the webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021.

*Pro Forma

The Company acquired the Clariant Masterbatch business ("CMB") on July 1, 2020 (the "Acquisition Date"). To provide comparable financial results, the company references "pro forma" financial metrics, which include the business results of CMB for periods prior to the Acquisition Date. Management believes this provides comparability of the performance of the combined businesses. Refer to Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for details regarding adjustments to previously reported results to arrive to the pro forma financial metrics.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Sales $ 997.0



$ 658.6



$ 3,242.1



$ 2,862.7

Operating Income 65.0



20.5



189.3



156.8

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders 74.2



6.4



132.0



75.5

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

Avient shareholders $ 0.81



$ 0.08



$ 1.47



$ 0.98

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

Avient shareholders $ 0.81



$ 0.08



$ 1.46



$ 0.97



Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items and Attachment 7 for a summary of pro forma adjustments associated with the Clariant MB Acquisition necessary to reflect Clariant MB adjusted results in all periods presented.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 74.2



$ 0.81



$ 6.4



$ 0.08

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) (26.7)



(0.29)



19.9



0.26

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 47.5



$ 0.52



$ 26.3



$ 0.34



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 132.0



$ 1.46



$ 75.5



$ 0.97

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 24.8



0.27



55.8



0.72

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 156.8



1.73



$ 131.3



1.69



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

Attachment 2 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Sales $ 997.0



$ 658.6



$ 3,242.1



$ 2,862.7

Cost of sales 744.1



505.3



2,457.8



2,205.5

Gross margin 252.9



153.3



784.3



657.2

Selling and administrative expense 187.9



132.8



595.0



500.4

Operating income 65.0



20.5



189.3



156.8

Interest expense, net (19.3)



(11.9)



(74.6)



(59.5)

Other income, net 11.7



10.7



24.3



12.1

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 57.4



19.3



139.0



109.4

Income tax benefit (expense) 17.3



(12.9)



(5.2)



(33.7)

Net income from continuing operations 74.7



6.4



133.8



75.7

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 0.1



458.9



(0.4)



513.1

Net income 74.8



465.3



133.4



588.8

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.5)



—



(1.8)



(0.2)

Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 74.3



$ 465.3



$ 131.6



$ 588.6

















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.81



$ 0.08



$ 1.47



$ 0.98

Discontinued operations —



5.97



(0.01)



6.64

Total $ 0.81



$ 6.05



$ 1.46



$ 7.62

















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.81



$ 0.08



$ 1.46



$ 0.97

Discontinued operations —



5.92



(0.01)



6.61

Total $ 0.81



$ 6.00



$ 1.45



$ 7.58

















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2125



$ 0.2025



$ 0.8200



$ 0.7875

















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.4



76.9



90.1



77.2

Diluted 92.1



77.5



90.6



77.7



Attachment 3 Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ (1.8)



$ —



$ (4.3)



$ 0.3

Environmental remediation costs (1.1)



0.3



(20.4)



(10.1)

Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs —



0.5



8.7



4.5

Inventory fair market value step-up expense 1.2



—



(9.3)



(2.0)

Impact on cost of sales (1.7)



0.8



(25.3)



(7.3)

















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (13.0)



(4.4)



(22.5)



(18.6)

Acquisition earn-out adjustments 1.5



(15.7)



(1.0)



(36.4)

Acquisition related costs (1.4)



(5.3)



(24.9)



(9.4)

Impact on selling and administrative expense (12.9)



(25.4)



(48.4)



(64.4)

















Impact on operating income (14.6)



(24.6)



(73.7)



(71.7)

















Costs related to committed financing in interest expense, net —



—



(10.1)



—

Other income, net 0.1



0.1



0.4



0.5

Pension settlement/curtailment gains and mark-to-market adjustment 10.3



9.5



17.2



9.5

Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (4.2)



(15.0)



(66.2)



(61.7)

Income tax benefit (expense) on above special items (1.3)



(0.4)



14.1



11.1

Tax adjustments(2) 32.2



(4.5)



27.3



(5.2)

Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations

attributable to Avient Shareholders $ 26.7



$ (19.9)



$ (24.8)



$ (55.8)

















Diluted earnings per common share impact of special items on net income

from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.29



$ (0.26)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.72)

















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 92.1

77.5

90.6

77.7





(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results. (2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowances.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 649.5



$ 864.7

Accounts receivable, net 516.6



330.0

Inventories, net 327.5



260.9

Other current assets 89.9



57.7

Total current assets 1,583.5



1,513.3

Property, net 694.9



407.4

Goodwill 1,308.1



685.7

Intangible assets, net 1,008.5



469.3

Operating lease assets, net 80.9



63.8

Other non-current assets 195.4



133.8

Total assets $ 4,871.3



$ 3,273.3









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 18.6



$ 18.4

Accounts payable 471.7



287.7

Current operating lease obligations 25.1



21.0

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 289.2



375.4

Total current liabilities 804.6



702.5

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,854.0



1,210.9

Pension and other post-retirement benefits 115.0



56.6

Deferred income taxes 150.7



63.5

Non-current operating lease obligations 56.0



42.8

Other non-current liabilities 192.8



144.3

Total non-current liabilities 2,368.5



1,518.1

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 1,683.6



1,051.9

Noncontrolling interest 14.6



0.8

Total equity 1,698.2



1,052.7

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,871.3



$ 3,273.3



Attachment 5 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Operating activities





Net income $ 133.4



$ 588.8

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Gain on sale of business, net of tax —



(457.7)

Depreciation and amortization 111.8



87.5

Accelerated depreciation and fixed asset charges associated with restructuring activities 3.2



—

Deferred income tax benefit (1.1)



(3.2)

Share-based compensation expense 11.3



11.6

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (4.6)



29.7

Decrease in inventories 40.2



40.2

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 79.5



(22.7)

Increase (decrease) in pension and other post-retirement benefits 30.7



(19.7)

Increase in post-acquisition earnout liabilities 1.0



36.4

(Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities - net (3.7)



9.9

Taxes paid on gain on sale of business (142.0)



—

Payment of post-acquisition date earnout liability (38.1)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 221.6



300.8

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (63.7)



(81.7)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,380.2)



(119.6)

Net proceeds from divestiture 7.1



761.8

Net proceeds from other assets 5.2



51.4

Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (1,431.6)



611.9

Financing activities





Debt offering proceeds 650.0



—

Borrowings under credit facilities —



963.4

Repayments under credit facilities —



(1,083.9)

Purchase of common shares for treasury (22.4)



(26.9)

Cash dividends paid (71.3)



(60.3)

Repayment of other debt —



(1.8)

Repayment of long-term debt (7.8)



(6.5)

Payments on withholding tax on share awards (2.3)



(2.1)

Debt financing costs (9.5)



(0.2)

Equity offering proceeds, net of underwriting discount and issuance costs 496.1



—

Payment of acquisition date earnout liability (50.8)



—

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 982.0



(218.3)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 12.8



(0.6)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (215.2)



693.8

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 864.7



170.9

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 649.5



$ 864.7



Attachment 6 Avient Corporation Business Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and

administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation

costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed

by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 525.8



$ 226.7



$ 1,502.9



$ 1,003.8

Specialty Engineered Materials 190.6



177.5



708.8



745.7

Distribution 305.1



272.4



1,110.3



1,192.2

Corporate and eliminations (24.5)



(18.0)



(79.9)



(79.0)

Sales $ 997.0



$ 658.6



$ 3,242.1



$ 2,862.7

















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 164.3



$ 73.9



$ 484.4



$ 338.4

Specialty Engineered Materials 59.1



47.7



207.6



200.2

Distribution 32.4



31.0



124.0



132.1

Corporate and eliminations (2.9)



0.7



(31.7)



(13.5)

Gross margin $ 252.9



$ 153.3



$ 784.3



$ 657.2

















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 106.8



$ 46.7



$ 303.6



$ 191.0

Specialty Engineered Materials 28.7



28.9



113.2



116.5

Distribution 14.4



14.0



54.5



56.7

Corporate and eliminations 38.0



43.2



123.7



136.2

Selling and administrative expense $ 187.9



$ 132.8



$ 595.0



$ 500.4

















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 57.5



$ 27.2



$ 180.8



$ 147.4

Specialty Engineered Materials 30.4



18.8



94.4



83.7

Distribution 18.0



17.0



69.5



75.4

Corporate and eliminations (40.9)



(42.5)



(155.4)



(149.7)

Operating income $ 65.0



$ 20.5



$ 189.3



$ 156.8



Attachment 7 Avient Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2020

2019

2020

2019















Sales $ 997.0



$ 658.6



$ 3,242.1



$ 2,862.7

















Gross margin - GAAP 252.9



153.3



784.3



657.2

Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 1.7



(0.8)



25.3



7.3

Adjusted Gross margin $ 254.6



$ 152.5



$ 809.6



$ 664.5

















Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 25.5 %

23.2 %

25.0 %

23.2 %















Operating income - GAAP 65.0



20.5



189.3



156.8

Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 14.6



24.6



73.7



71.7

Adjusted Operating income $ 79.6



$ 45.1



$ 263.0



$ 228.5

















Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 8.0 %

6.8 %

8.1 %

8.0 %

The table below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most comparable US GAAP figures.



Three Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019



GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results



























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 57.4



$ 4.2



$ 61.6



$ 19.3



$ 15.0



$ 34.3





























Income tax (expense) benefit - GAAP 17.3



—



17.3



(12.9)



—



(12.9)



Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



1.3



1.3



—



0.4



0.4



Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



(32.2)



(32.2)



—



4.5



4.5



Income tax (expense) benefit $ 17.3



$ (30.9)



$ (13.6)



$ (12.9)



$ 4.9



$ (8.0)





























Effective Tax Rate(1) (30.1) %





22.1 %

66.8 %





23.3 %

(1) Rates may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 139.0



$ 66.2



$ 205.2



$ 109.4



$ 61.7



$ 171.1

























Income tax expense - GAAP (5.2)



—



(5.2)



(33.7)



—



(33.7)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(14.1)



(14.1)



—



(11.1)



(11.1)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



(27.3)



(27.3)



—



5.2



5.2

Income tax expense $ (5.2)



$ (41.4)



$ (46.6)



$ (33.7)



$ (5.9)



$ (39.6)

























Effective Tax Rate(1) 3.7 %





22.7 %

30.8 %





23.1 %























































(1) Rates may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

The following pro forma adjustments are referenced by management to provide comparable business performance by incorporating the Clariant Masterbatch business in periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020). Financial information referenced here is provided to aid in reconciling back to the most comparable GAAP figures.

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings per Share: Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2020

2019 Net income from continuing operations attributable to

Avient shareholders $ 6.4



$ 132.0



$ 75.5

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 19.9



24.8



55.8

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

excluding special items 26.3



156.8



131.3

Clariant MB pro forma adjustments to net income

from continuing operations(2) 1.6



20.7



30.4

Pro forma adjusted net income from continuing

operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 27.9



$ 177.5



$ 161.7













Weighted average diluted shares 77.5



90.6



77.7

Pro forma impact to diluted shares from January 2020

equity offering 15.3



1.5



15.3

Pro forma weighted average diluted shares 92.8



92.1



93.0













Pro forma adjusted EPS - excluding special items pro

forma for Clariant MB acquisition $ 0.30



$ 1.93



$ 1.74



(2) Pro forma adjustments for the periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020) and to give effects to the financing for the acquisition



Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Sales $ 3,242.1

Clariant MB pro forma adjustment to sales(2) 540.4

Pro forma sales $ 3,782.5





(2) Pro forma adjustments for the periods prior to the acquisition date (July 1, 2020) and to give effects to the financing for the acquisition

