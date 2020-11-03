Avient Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, today reported its third quarter results for 2020. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $0.02 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of 2019.

The company noted that GAAP EPS includes special items (Attachment 3) primarily associated with acquisition-related costs and an adjustment to environmental reserves. Acquisition-related costs primarily consist of inventory step-up and the financing commitment for the Clariant Masterbatch acquisition. Adjusted EPS of $0.54 ($0.46 including step-up depreciation and amortization) exceeded the projection included in the company's third quarter performance update provided in September.

"I am pleased with our results for the quarter given the recent challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. As we closed out September, we experienced better-than-expected revenue and margin performance across all businesses and regions," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation.

Mr. Patterson added, "Driven by demand for composites, Specialty Engineered Materials delivered record third quarter operating income of $24.7 million; a 27% increase over the prior year. In addition, we are seeing very good early integration success with Clariant Masterbatch."

The company noted that integration with the Clariant Masterbatch business continues to exceed expectations and confirmed its recently increased synergy estimate of $75 million. In addition, cash on-hand as of September 30, 2020 was $577 million, which exceeds previous expectations. The company now expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA will be below 3.0x by year-end.

Mr. Patterson continued, "With the divestment of Performance Products and Solutions and the acquisition of Clariant Masterbatch, our portfolio is far more specialized, with 87% of adjusted segment EBITDA generated from specialty applications. In addition, nearly 60% of sales are coming from applications going into the growing packaging, consumer and healthcare end markets."

"As we start the fourth quarter, we see demand continuing to improve but recognize there remains uncertainty with how the ongoing pandemic recovery will unfold," Mr. Patterson said. "We remain committed to keeping health and safety first, providing world-class service to our customers, and utilizing our unique position to help the ongoing recovery efforts taking place around the world."

New Sustainability Report and 2030 Sustainability Goals

Sustainable solutions remain a key driver of growth for the company, and the most recent contributions and data are available in Avient's recently published Sustainability Report, available at www.avient.com/sustainability . "This year's sustainability report captures the incredible work we're doing to solve the pressing sustainability challenges of our customers and the planet. At the same time, we've established and announced our 2030 Sustainability Goals to drive ongoing impact and performance in the future," Mr. Patterson said.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with projected 2020 pro forma revenues of approximately $3.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Sales $ 924.5



$ 705.3



$ 2,245.1



$ 2,204.1

Operating Income 33.5



43.1



124.3



136.3

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders 1.7



23.5



57.8



69.1

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.02



$ 0.31



$ 0.64



$ 0.89

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.02



$ 0.30



$ 0.64



$ 0.89



Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 1.7



$ 0.02



$ 23.5



$ 0.30

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 40.3



0.44



10.5



0.14

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 42.0



$ 0.46



$ 34.0



$ 0.44





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 57.8



$ 0.64



$ 69.1



$ 0.89

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 51.5



0.57



35.9



0.46

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 109.3



$ 1.21



$ 105.0



$ 1.35



For purposes of comparability to the prior year, senior management has referenced adjusted EPS excluding special items and the impact of the Clariant Masterbatch (MB) step-up depreciation and amortization. This calculation of adjusted EPS excludes the additional step-up in depreciation recognized in connection with the Clariant MB acquisition.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 1.7



$ 0.02



$ 23.5



$ 0.30

Special items and the impact of Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization, after tax (Attachment 7) 47.5



0.52



10.5



0.14

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items and Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization $ 49.2



$ 0.54



$ 34.0



$ 0.44





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 57.8



$ 0.64



$ 69.1



$ 0.89

Special items and the impact of Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization, after tax (Attachment 7) 58.7



0.65



35.9



0.46

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items and Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization $ 116.5



$ 1.29



$ 105.0



$ 1.35



Attachment 2 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Sales $ 924.5



$ 705.3



$ 2,245.1



$ 2,204.1

Cost of sales 714.3



544.8



1,713.7



1,700.2

Gross margin 210.2



160.5



531.4



503.9

Selling and administrative expense 176.7



117.4



407.1



367.6

Operating income 33.5



43.1



124.3



136.3

Interest expense, net (29.7)



(15.5)



(55.3)



(47.6)

Other income, net 1.5



0.6



12.6



1.4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5.3



28.2



81.6



90.1

Income taxes (2.7)



(4.6)



(22.5)



(20.8)

Net income from continuing operations 2.6



23.6



59.1



69.3

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



19.5



(0.5)



54.2

Net income 2.6



43.1



58.6



123.5

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.9)



(0.1)



(1.3)



(0.2)

Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 1.7



$ 43.0



$ 57.3



$ 123.3

















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.02



$ 0.31



$ 0.64



$ 0.89

Discontinued operations —



0.25



—



0.71

Total $ 0.02



$ 0.56



$ 0.64



$ 1.60

















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.02



$ 0.30



$ 0.64



$ 0.89

Discontinued operations —



0.26



(0.01)



0.69

Total $ 0.02



$ 0.56



$ 0.63



$ 1.58

















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2025



$ 0.1950



$ 0.6075



$ 0.5850

















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.5



76.9



89.7



77.3

Diluted 91.9



77.4



90.7



77.8



Attachment 3 Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation and amortization $ (1.3)



$ —



$ (2.5)



$ 0.3

Environmental remediation costs (15.8)



(6.4)



(19.3)



(10.4)

Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs —



4.0



8.7



4.0

Inventory fair market value step-up expense (10.5)



—



(10.5)



(2.0)

Impact on cost of sales (27.6)



(2.4)



(23.6)



(8.1)

















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (6.9)



(3.0)



(15.3)



(15.0)

Acquisition earn-out adjustments (1.5)



(10.0)



(2.5)



(20.7)

Acquisition related costs (4.4)



(1.0)



(17.7)



(3.3)

Impact on selling and administrative expense (12.8)



(14.0)



(35.5)



(39.0)

















Impact on operating income (40.4)



(16.4)



(59.1)



(47.1)

















Costs related to committed financing in interest expense, net (9.6)



—



(10.1)



—

Other income, net —



0.1



0.3



0.4

Pension settlement gain and mark-to-market adjustment —



—



6.9



—

Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (50.0)



(16.3)



(62.0)



(46.7)

Income tax benefit on above special items 12.7



4.1



15.4



11.5

Tax adjustments(2) (3.0)



1.7



(4.9)



(0.7)

Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient Shareholders $ (40.3)



$ (10.5)



$ (51.5)



$ (35.9)

















Diluted earnings per common share impact, excluding Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization $ (0.44)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.57)



$ (0.46)

















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 91.9



77.4



90.7



77.8







(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results. (2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 577.3



$ 864.7

Accounts receivable, net 514.3



330.0

Inventories, net 311.4



260.9

Other current assets 94.8



57.7

Total current assets 1,497.8



1,513.3

Property, net 674.5



407.4

Goodwill 1,280.0



685.7

Intangible assets, net 993.0



469.3

Operating lease assets, net 88.3



63.8

Other non-current assets 176.3



133.8

Total assets $ 4,709.9



$ 3,273.3









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 18.7



$ 18.4

Accounts payable 403.6



287.7

Current operating lease obligations 25.3



21.0

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 321.3



375.4

Total current liabilities 768.9



702.5

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,855.2



1,210.9

Pension and other post-retirement benefits 113.8



56.6

Non-current operating lease obligations 63.0



42.8

Other non-current liabilities 297.9



207.8

Total non-current liabilities 2,329.9



1,518.1

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 1,597.0



1,051.9

Noncontrolling interest 14.1



0.8

Total equity 1,611.1



1,052.7

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,709.9



$ 3,273.3



Attachment 5 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net income $ 58.6



$ 123.5

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 74.8



68.4

Accelerated depreciation and amortization 2.5



—

Share-based compensation expense 7.1



8.7

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (12.7)



(12.7)

Decrease in inventories 53.0



20.0

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 21.3



(28.3)

Decrease in pension and other post-retirement benefits (14.4)



(7.0)

Increase in post-acquisition earnout liabilities 2.5



20.7

Increase in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net 56.1



5.3

Taxes paid on gain on divestiture (142.0)



—

Payment of post-acquisition date earnout liability (38.1)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 68.7



198.6

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (38.6)



(47.9)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,342.7)



(119.6)

Net proceeds from divestiture 7.1



—

Net proceeds from other assets 5.2



5.3

Net cash used by investing activities (1,369.0)



(162.2)

Financing activities





Debt offering proceeds 650.0



—

Borrowings under credit facilities —



882.4

Repayments under credit facilities —



(808.5)

Purchase of common shares for treasury (13.6)



(26.9)

Cash dividends paid (52.8)



(45.7)

Repayment of long-term debt (6.0)



(4.9)

Payments of withholding tax on share awards (1.9)



(2.0)

Debt financing costs (9.5)



(0.2)

Equity offering proceeds, net of underwriting discount and issuance costs 496.1



—

Payment of acquisition date earnout liability (50.8)



—

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 1,011.5



(5.8)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1.4



(1.9)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (287.4)



28.7

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 864.7



170.9

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 577.3



$ 199.6



Attachment 6 Avient Corporation Business Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 493.8



$ 246.3



$ 977.1



$ 777.1

Specialty Engineered Materials 174.1



183.0



518.2



568.2

Distribution 276.9



295.9



805.2



919.8

Corporate and eliminations (20.3)



(19.9)



(55.4)



(61.0)

Sales $ 924.5



$ 705.3



$ 2,245.1



$ 2,204.1

















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 155.0



$ 83.7



$ 320.1



$ 264.5

Specialty Engineered Materials 53.4



48.1



148.5



152.5

Distribution 30.8



32.7



91.6



101.1

Corporate and eliminations (29.0)



(4.0)



(28.8)



(14.2)

Gross margin $ 210.2



$ 160.5



$ 531.4



$ 503.9

















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 104.5



$ 45.3



$ 196.8



$ 144.3

Specialty Engineered Materials 28.7



28.6



84.5



87.6

Distribution 13.3



13.9



40.1



42.7

Corporate and eliminations 30.2



29.6



85.7



93.0

Selling and administrative expense $ 176.7



$ 117.4



$ 407.1



$ 367.6

















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 50.5



$ 38.4



$ 123.3



$ 120.2

Specialty Engineered Materials 24.7



19.5



64.0



64.9

Distribution 17.5



18.8



51.5



58.4

Corporate and eliminations (59.2)



(33.6)



(114.5)



(107.2)

Operating income $ 33.5



$ 43.1



$ 124.3



$ 136.3

















Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 76.8



$ 49.2



$ 171.3



$ 152.5

Specialty Engineered Materials 32.2



27.2



86.7



87.7

Distribution 17.7



18.9



51.9



58.8

Corporate and eliminations (55.2)



(31.9)



(95.7)



(102.3)

EBITDA $ 71.5



$ 63.4



$ 214.2



$ 196.7



Attachment 7 Avient Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2020

2019

2020

2019















Sales $ 924.5



$ 705.3



$ 2,245.1



$ 2,204.1

















Gross margin - GAAP 210.2



160.5



531.4



503.9

Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 27.6



2.4



23.6



8.1

Adjusted Gross margin $ 237.8



$ 162.9



$ 555.0



$ 512.0

















Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 25.7 %

23.1 %

24.7 %

23.2 %















Operating income - GAAP 33.5



43.1



124.3



136.3

Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 40.4



16.4



59.1



47.1

Adjusted Operating income $ 73.9



$ 59.5



$ 183.4



$ 183.4

















Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 8.0 %

8.4 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

The table below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most comparable US GAAP figures.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 5.3



$ 50.0



$ 55.3



$ 28.2



$ 16.3



$ 44.5

























Income tax expense - GAAP (2.7)



—



(2.7)



(4.6)



—



(4.6)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(12.7)



(12.7)



—



(4.1)



(4.1)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



3.0



3.0



—



(1.7)



(1.7)

Income tax (expense) benefit $ (2.7)



$ (9.7)



$ (12.4)



$ (4.6)



$ (5.8)



$ (10.4)

























Effective Tax Rate(1) 51.9 %





22.7 %

16.4 %





23.5 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 81.6



$ 62.0



$ 143.6



$ 90.1



$ 46.7



$ 136.8

























Income tax expense - GAAP (22.5)



—



(22.5)



(20.8)



—



(20.8)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(15.4)



(15.4)



—



(11.5)



(11.5)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



4.9



4.9



—



0.7



0.7

Income tax expense $ (22.5)



$ (10.5)



$ (33.0)



$ (20.8)



$ (10.8)



$ (31.6)

























Effective Tax Rate(1) 27.6 %





23.0 %

23.1 %





23.2 %





(1) Rate may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding.

We also monitor earnings (defined as net income from continuing operations) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before the impact of special items) as a supplement to our GAAP measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that management uses in evaluating operating performance. The presentation of these measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these consolidated measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Net income from continuing operations – GAAP $ 2.6

$ 23.6

Income tax expense 2.7

4.6

Interest expense 29.7

15.5

Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations 36.5

19.7

EBITDA 71.5

63.4

Special items, before tax (Attachment 3) 50.0

16.3

Interest expense included in special items (Attachment 3) (9.6)

—

Accelerated depreciation included in special items (Attachment 3) (1.3)

—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.6

$ 79.7



Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Net income from continuing operations – GAAP $ 59.1

$ 69.3

Income tax expense 22.5

20.8

Interest expense 55.3

47.6

Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations 77.3

59.0

EBITDA 214.2

196.7

Special items, before tax (Attachment 3) 62.0

46.7

Interest expense included in special items (Attachment 3) (10.1)

—

Accelerated depreciation included in special items (Attachment 3) (2.5)

—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 263.6

$ 243.4



Reconciliation of EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 50.5



$ 38.4



$ 123.3



$ 120.2

Specialty Engineered Materials 24.7



19.5



64.0



64.9

Distribution 17.5



18.8



51.5



58.4

Corporate and eliminations (59.2)



(33.6)



(114.5)



(107.2)

Operating income $ 33.5



$ 43.1



$ 124.3



$ 136.3

















Items Below OI in Corporate













Other income, net $ 1.5



$ 0.6



$ 12.6



$ 1.4

















Depreciation & Amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 26.3



$ 10.8



$ 48.0



$ 32.3

Specialty Engineered Materials 7.5



7.7



22.7



22.8

Distribution 0.2



0.1



0.4



0.4

Corporate and eliminations 2.5



1.1



6.2



3.5

Depreciation & Amortization $ 36.5



$ 19.7



$ 77.3



$ 59.0

















EBITDA













Color, Additives and Inks $ 76.8



$ 49.2



$ 171.3



$ 152.5

Specialty Engineered Materials 32.2



27.2



86.7



87.7

Distribution 17.7



18.9



51.9



58.8

Corporate and eliminations (55.2)



(31.9)



(95.7)



(102.3)

EBITDA $ 71.5



$ 63.4



$ 214.2



$ 196.7



Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by operating activities excluding items associated with acquisitions and divestitures, less capital expenditures, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes, however, that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the company's financial performance. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow Calculation Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cash used by operating activities $ (7.3)

Capital expenditures (17.3)

Free Cash Flow (24.6)

Payment of post-acquisition date earnout liability 17.1

Taxes paid on gain on sale of PP&S divestiture 138.7

Net effect of timing items related to Clariant MB (24.3)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 106.9





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Free Cash Flow Calculation Continuing

Operations Discontinued Operations Total Cash provided by operating activities $ 70.1

$ 29.1

$ 99.2

Capital expenditures 17.5

3.9

21.4

Free Cash Flow $ 52.6

$ 25.2

$ 77.8



Reconciliation to Adjusted net income / EPS - Excluding Special Items and Clariant MB Step-up Depreciation and Amortization Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient Shareholders $ (40.3)



$ (10.5)



$ (51.5)



$ (35.9)

Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization, net of tax (7.2)



—



(7.2)



—

Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient Shareholders and Clariant MB step-up depreciation & amortization (47.5)



(10.5)



(58.7)



(35.9)

















Diluted earnings per common share impact, including Clariant MB step-up depreciation and amortization $ (0.52)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.46)

















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 91.9



77.4



90.7



77.8



