Avient Appoints Cathy K. Dodd to President of Distribution

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has announced that Cathy K. Dodd has been appointed to Senior Vice President, President of Distribution. She replaces Scott Horn who is retiring after a 39-year career.

With 2019 sales of $1.2 billion, Avient Distribution represents the world's leading thermoplastic resin suppliers, serving more than 6,000 processers and OEMs throughout North America and Asia.

"We're very pleased for Cathy to expand her valuable contributions to our customers as the new leader of our world-class distribution business," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient. "Her expertise in product development, speed-to-market, and industry trends will provide our customers and suppliers immeasurable value as their trusted partner."

Ms. Dodd joined Avient in 2014 as Vice President of Marketing, where she led efforts to capture and communicate the immense value that Avient brings to customers and the full suite of innovative materials and services that enable their sustainability goals. She more recently was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, where she was also responsible for Corporate Technology and Sales Excellence. Her significant accomplishments include the company's transition to a more virtual customer service model, expansion of our Inside Sales function and the global launch of the Avient brand.

Prior to Avient, Ms. Dodd served in various roles at Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell and Ashland Oil. Ms. Dodd earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in marketing and management from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I'm extremely proud to lead our distribution business and exceptional team, represent our blue chip line card of suppliers and serve our customers during this dynamic time," said Ms. Dodd.

Mr. Patterson added, "As Cathy transitions into the role, we offer our sincere thanks and best wishes to Scott Horn as he enters retirement. Scott has been a long-time leader and highly-respected voice in our industry, while proudly serving Avient customers through world-class service."

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with pro forma revenues of $3.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.avient.com .

