Avient Releases Sustainability Report, Announces Sustainability Goals for 2030

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has published its most recent Sustainability Report, available at www.avient.com/sustainability.

The report highlights the company's approach, contributions and progress related to its four cornerstones of Sustainability: People, Products, Planet and Performance. The report also establishes Avient's Sustainability Goals for 2030.

"Supporting sustainability in all its forms is a defining issue of our time, and we are proud of the many contributions our associates at Avient are making," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "With the establishment of our ambitious Sustainability Goals for 2030, we continue to meet the needs of the present, while helping to ensure future generations have the ability to do the same."

This is the second Sustainability Report issued by Avient. Enhancements to the prior report include:

Increased data and transparency in key ESG areas, such as environmental data, safety performance and employee demographics

Expanded to address the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, and commenced alignment to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Broader and updated case studies of how our sustainable solutions portfolio and strategic partnerships are making a positive impact on our world

Easier navigation with hyperlinks and interactive table of contents

"As Avient, our focus and investment have never been greater when it comes to sustainability," Mr. Patterson said. "Our endeavors represent both an important responsibility to our planet and people, as well as a significant growth opportunity for our customers and company."

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.avient.com .

